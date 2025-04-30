Six serious contenders emerge in rumored Giannis Antetokounmpo summer trade sweepstakes, including Pistons and Spurs

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Following Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks’ surprising elimination in Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, new rumblings in the league point to six specific teams with a real chance to trade for the nine-time All-Star.

Over the last year, there have been rumors and speculation about Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo forcing his way out of town. The speculation on that possibility only grew louder after the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a third straight season on Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s front office has maxed out what they can do to build a strong team around the two-time MVP. And are pretty much stuck with this group or a slight variation. That is why The Athletic NBA insider John Hollinger firmly believes the only way forward for the player and team is by breaking up. But which clubs are realistic options to acquire a generational talent like Antetokounmpo?

Well, Hollinger believes four teams should be early favorites. The first is the Houston Rockets, who can offer an appealing mix of young talent (Amen Thompson and Jalen Green) and good draft assets. The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the players, but they can offer picks 6, 19, 26, and 27 in June’s NBA draft, an unprotected Phoenix Suns swap in 2028, and three unprotected future firsts from the New York Knicks.

Two other strong contenders in the NBA insider’s opinion are the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. San Antonio can offer ROTY Stephen Castle and future first-rounders, while the Raptors could package top star Scottie Barnes with a boatload of future selections.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024-25): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 PRG, 6.5 APG, 1.2 BPG

Could Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies be options for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

However, following the Bucks’ loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins offered up two more intriguing options.

“Giannis is about winning, right? And if you’re looking out there and you’re searching, I’m looking at two spots if I’m Giannis. I’m looking at Detroit with Cade Cunningham, and I’m looking at the Memphis Grizzlies with Ja Morant. Listen, I’m just telling you. I’m just telling you—that’s what I’m looking at.” Kenrick Perkins – Road Trippin

Giannis Antetokounmpo would certainly like to play with another elite talent instead of carrying the entire load. Cunningham has shown how gifted he is this season by leading the Detroit Pistons to the playoffs and helping to force Game 6 in their series against the Knicks.

The Memphis Grizzlies need a major shakeup after a disappointing first-round ouster last week. As the team seeks a new head coach, maybe the ability to help pick that person could appeal to the Greek superstar. Both teams have impact players that could be packaged in a trade — along with picks — for the 30-year-old.

