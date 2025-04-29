NBA rumors grow Ja Morant will be on summer trade block: 5 potential landing spots, including the Bulls and Rockets

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Ja Morant is the undisputed face of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. However, his six-year stint with the franchise has been filled with highs and lows. Unfortunately, the organization and fan base have encountered more lows in recent years.

Three years ago, the star guard was the talk of the league. But injuries, immaturity, and issues with the team’s new offense this season have helped to increase speculation about his future in Memphis. On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Tim McMahon added fuel to the rumors when he claimed there has been a lot of “whispering and rumbling” around the game about the two-time All-Star’s potential being up for grabs this summer.

While it would seem unlikely, Memphis could feel they are better off going in a different direction and building around Jaren Jackson Jr. If the Grizzlies did start taking offers on Morant, here are five teams that would definitely pursue the 25-year-old star.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic again had an elite defense in 2024-25. And, again, their offense was terrible. They badly need more players who can just go fill it up any night. While they would love a star who is a better three-point shooter, beggars can’t be choosers. Morant could be a massive addition for Orlando, and the combo of him and Paolo Banchero will make them an Eastern Conference Finals contender next season.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat is another team that just needs more scoring to be a real force in the East. Especially out of the backcourt. Ja Morant would check off both of those boxes, and he would be the new face of the franchise. The two-time All-Star seems perfect for South Beach.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls showed a lot of heart and upside late this season. While they don’t have a clear-cut top star, they have some nice pieces in Josh Giddey and Coby White. Both being secondary players to Morant would be a better fit for the pair, and it gives them the makings of a rock-solid and young core going forward.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be big players in NBA free agency since they have the most available cap space. But that space would also allow them to make a move for Morant without having to move any substantial salary to get a deal done. Brooklyn has four first-round picks in June. If Memphis likes this year’s draft class, they could get all four in a deal and rebuild their roster with cheap, high-upside talent quickly.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets management passed on a trade in February to see how their young core would fare in the NBA Playoffs. Well, it looks like they could be ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors this week. That isn’t much reason to expect this group to go far. That is why the franchise would be a favorite in a potential Ja Morant trade. They have the desire and assets to get any deal done.

