The Miami Heat need to re-sign Norman Powell following the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. However, a new rumor suggests the Detroit Pistons have their sights set on the first-time All-Star.

Late on Monday night, the rumors finally became a reality, and the Milwaukee Bucks traded Antetokounmpo to the Heat for a haul that included Tyler Herro, several other players, and a boatload of draft picks and swaps. While they gave up a lot, the deal immediately makes Miami a team that can reach the conference finals next year.

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However, the trade gutted their roster, and the Heat must bolster it in the weeks ahead. One player they would like to bring back to South Beach next season is impending free agent Norman Powell. The 11-year veteran earned All-Star honors in his first season with Miami and was their leading scorer in 2025-26.

However, the 33-year-old is one of the best players available in free agency this year. He will have many suitors, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Pistons will be among them.

“The Heat certainly surrendered a good bit of financial flexibility in trading for Antetokounmpo and thus opened up the possibility that the Pistons could pursue Powell if they can’t acquire Tyler Herro. Sources say that the Pistons indeed intend to add Powell, who is coming off his first All-Star season, to their list of potential offseason targets.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

Over the last week, rumors have emerged that the Bucks could flip Herro after acquiring him from the Heat. The Pistons are believed to be one of the teams most interested in the one-time All-Star. But if they can’t land him, it seems they have their eyes on another top scorer from Miami.