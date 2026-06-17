A new report opens the door to young Utah Jazz star Keyonte George being put on the trade block this summer, and the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat should inquire about what a deal would cost.

With the NBA Finals in the rearview, teams around the league are now focused on improving their roster to better compete with the champion New York Knicks, and the elites of the West — the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. In their pursuit to catch up to the new kings of the NBA, the Heat and Pistons have been linked to potential trades for high-impact guards like Kyrie Irving or Ja Morant. Well, another option may soon be available that is younger and has far less baggage.

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“Sources expressed doubt that the Jazz would reach an agreement on a rookie contract extension with guard Keyonte George despite the franchise’s optimism that he will play a key role in Utah’s future after his breakout third season,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports.

Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons must inquire about a Keyonte George trade

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George is in the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make only $6.5 million next season. After being the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, George has consistently gotten better each season. In 2025-26, he had a breakout year as he averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, and shot 37% from three. The 6-foot-4 guard is a very versatile bucket getter with signs of being big in the clutch. However, his growth as a playmaker has taken his game to new heights.

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While he didn’t earn All-Star honors, the 22-year-old seems primed to be a perennial All-Star contender for the next 10 years. Obviously, he may not develop further. However, even this version of George would be a big addition for either the Pistons or Heat.

This year’s playoff clearly showed that Detroit needs another playmaker and a late-game scoring threat so defenses can’t heavily focus on MVP candidate Cade Cunningham. The same goes for the Heat.

While they were a good scoring team last season, they still lack a classic playmaker. That is why they have shown interest in Morant over the last six months. Although they are a favorite to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the draft, George would be a great backup plan if the Jazz are willing to move him over concerns that he won’t sign an extension. A starting five featuring Bam Adebayo, Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, and George next season could be formidable.