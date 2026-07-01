A three-time All-Star who’s been viewed as a potential replacement option for the Detroit Pistons if they lose Jalen Duren in NBA free agency has been ruled out in a new rumor.

The Pistons took another big leap forward this season as they earned the top record in the Eastern Conference. Yes, top star Cade Cunningham played a major role in that result. However, they don’t post their first 60-win season in two decades without a breakout season from Duren. And his big year came just in time for a jump into free agency this summer.

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However, while he would have been a lock to sign a new long-term deal three months ago, an awful showing in the playoffs forced the Pistons to rethink how much they were willing to pay him. It is probably why he and the team are at a stalemate in contract talks, and he will meet with other interested clubs in the coming days.

There is a very real chance the Pistons lose the 22-year-old All-Star on the open market. So, they must gameplan potential replacements if the restricted free agent inks a deal they are unwilling to match. One player some have speculated could take his spot in the lineup is Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis. Since Duren is meeting with the Kings this week, the three-time All-Star could be acquired in a sign-and-trade for Duren.

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Detroit Pistons don’t want Domantas Sabonis back in a sign-and-trade for Jalen Duren

Well, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Pistons have no interest in that scenario.

“Detroit does not have interest in the Kings’ scenario, which would send three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis their way as a replacement for Duren, according to league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.” – Sam Amick

The Pistons may be taking that stance to hurt potential talks with the Kings. However, if Sacramento can somehow make Duren an offer that Detroit does not want to match, they will have to consider a trade or lose Duren for nothing after spending the last four seasons developing him into an All-Star.

Sabonis played in just 19 games last season before a torn meniscus ended his campaign early. He has two years and $93 million left on his contract. While he isn’t a defensive force, he is a talented scorer who is a better rebounder than Duren and can also stretch the floor.