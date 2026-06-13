The Detroit Pistons have been linked to a bold trade for future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving. But what would that deal cost them this summer?

Detroit took another big development step forward in the 2025-26 NBA season. Cade Cunningham emerged as an MVP candidate. Jalen Duren earned All-Star honors and was one of the best big men in the league. And the Pistons showed they have one of the better defenses in the game.

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However, under the brightest lights in the playoffs, the Pistons struggled to be the team that owned the best record in the East all season long. Duren regressed significantly under postseason pressure, and the need for another top-notch ball handler and scorer became clear.

That is probably why NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Friday night that the Pistons are among the teams with known interest in making a trade for nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving—a future Hall of Famer who can ball handle and score at an elite level.

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What would a Kyrie Irving trade cost the Detroit Pistons?

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On paper, Irving makes sense for the Pistons. He could take a lot of responsibility off the shoulders of Cunningham and offer more scoring opportunities for their top star. Plus, he brings another late-game scoring threat.

However, a potential trade is a bit surprising because the three-time All-NBA player is 34 years old and missed all of this season after tearing his ACL early last year. Also, he has two years left on his contract and is still owed $83 million. Although he has a player option in 2027-28. Interestingly enough, the Dallas Mavericks aren’t in a rush to move him because they do want to see how he gels with young star Cooper Flagg.

But if the Pistons really wanted to make a deal and the Mavs were open to a swap, what would it cost Detroit? In the NBA, the money needs to match up first to make trades work. So Detroit would need to send players like Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and Caris LeVert back in a deal. Dallas may be open to that return since all of them have only a year or two left on their contracts.

However, Dallas will really be looking for draft compensation in a deal. Adding the 21st pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two of the three second-rounders they have next year should be enough to get a deal done because Irving is still coming off a major injury and is exiting the prime of his career. If the Mavs want more than one first-round pick, the Pistons should pass on a trade.