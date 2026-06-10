A new rumor gives fresh details on how the Golden State Warriors plan to convince LeBron James to join the franchise beyond just playing with long-time pal Stephen Curry.

Once the NBA Finals conclude, the biggest stories in the league will be where Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded to and then the NBA Draft on June 23. However, July will likely be dominated by whether James will return for a 24th season, and where he will be playing if he does.

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All signs point to a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers in the next few weeks. The franchise seems to want him back, and as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this week, “Staying with the Lakers is widely believed to be his preferred choice because he is so entrenched in Los Angeles now after eight seasons.”

James’ time in LA is the second most he’s spent with any team. Only behind the 11 seasons he spent in Cleveland, which came in two different stints.

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Nevertheless, if the Lakers aren’t willing to give him the money he wants or can offer a good enough reason to take a significant pay cut, other teams will try to convince the NBA icon to wear their uniform next season. One of the most prominent will be the Warriors.

NBA insider offers new details on Warriors’ pitch to LeBron James

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden State can’t offer him a big payday. However, they can allow him to play alongside Curry. A long-time friend of the 22-time All-Star. And James has stated publicly that he would be all for teaming up on the same roster. But would that be enough? Especially with James preferring to be in Los Angeles?

This week, Fischer also revealed some new details on part of the Warriors’ expected pitch to James.

“League sources maintain that Golden State remains legitimately interested in adding LeBron to their Stephen Curry/Jimmy Butler/Draymond Green core coached by Steve Kerr … with the pitch presumed to include the idea that LeBron could commute from Los Angeles to some TBD degree without having to move his family.”

It’s unclear if that will be enough to persuade James. However, of the potential suitors this summer, the Warriors’ home arena, the Chase Center, is just over an hour away by plane from Los Angeles.