As the Denver Nuggets work to get rising star Peyton Watson back on the roster via a new long-term deal, a fresh rumor reveals an unexpected team has joined the chase for the free agent swingman.

Since the Nuggets have close to $110 million owed to just Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray next season, they were always going to be limited in what they could do this offseason to improve the roster. While trying to load the money owed to Cameron Johnson ($23 million) or Christian Braun ($21 million) is a goal this summer, it is still secondary to re-signing Watson.

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The former first-round pick had a breakout season in 2025-26. Posting career highs in points (14.6), rebounds (4.1), assists (2.9), and minutes (29.6), while shooting an impressive 49% from three. At only 23 years old, Watson can be a core member of their roster for the next five years. However, his big year has also drawn a lot of interest in NBA free agency.

In another weak free agent class, the swingman is one of the best players on the open market right now. And according to recent reporting, the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks are his top suitors. The former has a big advantage because signing with LA would mean the Beverly Hills, CA native getting to return home.

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While the rumors suggest the Nuggets will match any offer Watson gets, if they can’t move Braun or Johnson, it would mean a bloated payroll that would pass the second tax apron. Making matters worse, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, another worrisome threat has emerged in the chase for Watson.

“Some fresh rumbles have been relayed to The Stein Line that the Bucks are joining the Clippers and Hawks on the list of teams trying to pry Watson away from the Nuggets via sign-and-trade.” – Marc Stein

After making the blockbuster trade that sent the team’s great Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat last month, the Milwaukee Bucks have more salary cap wiggle room to give Watson a strong offer. Especially if they can move Kyle Kuzma’s expiring contract.

Their addition to the chase puts more pressure on Denver to move payroll and lock Watson up to a new contract sooner rather than later.