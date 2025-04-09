NBA insider: Dallas Mavericks facing nine-figure revenue loss after Luka Doncic trade

The center of the NBA world shifts to Dallas Wednesday night as Luka Doncic returns to American Airlines Center for the first time since his shocking February trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just over two months ago, the league was turned upside-down when the Mavericks agreed to send their generational 26-year-old superstar to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

The move sparked immediate backlash. Mavericks fans erupted in anger over trading Doncic less than a season after he had led Dallas to the NBA Finals. The city witnessed protests outside the arena, while fans called for general manager Nico Harrison’s dismissal.

Critics particularly targeted Harrison’s negotiation approach, pointing to his decision to deal exclusively with the Lakers rather than opening discussions with other teams for potentially superior offers.

The trade’s impact on both franchises has been dramatic. Prior to the deal, the Mavericks stood at 26-23 and eighth in the Western Conference, while the Lakers held the fifth spot at 28-19. Today, Doncic has powered Los Angeles to third place in the West, averaging 27.1 points across 26 games in purple and gold. Meanwhile, Dallas has slipped to 10th with a 38-41 record, now three games under .500.

NBA insider: Mavericks could lose upwards of $100 million in years to come after Luka Doncic trade

Beyond the standings, the financial consequences continue mounting for the Mavericks organization.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Dallas faces staggering revenue losses following the franchise-altering trade.

“It’s a decision, team sources told ESPN, that probably will cost the franchise nine figures over the next several years, as the Mavs are projected to lose dozens of millions in revenue this season due to dwindling crowds, plummeting merchandise sales and sponsors severing ties with the franchise in the wake of the trade,” McMahon reports. “So many fans canceled season tickets in the days after the trade that the Mavs attempted to generate some goodwill by offering limited refunds.”

Tonight’s atmosphere promises to be electric as the Mavericks plan to honor their former cornerstone with a video tribute. For Doncic, the nationally televised homecoming presents a prime opportunity to showcase his talents against the franchise that decided to move in a different direction.

