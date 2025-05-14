Commissioner Adam Silver reveals two likely destinations for NBA expansion

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The NBA has done a great job of growing the sport globally, but there has been an increased focus on the possibility of further NBA expansion in the near future, too. Currently at 30 teams, expanding to 32, giving the NBA 16 teams in each conference, makes sense too.

Yet, if the NBA is set on expanding, which locations make the most sense? NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently addressed that very topic, and his answer shouldn’t come as a surprise.

According to Silver, Las Vegas and Seattle have expressed “tremendous interest” in becoming the next two cities to get an NBA team. Of course, Seattle already has a rich basketball atmosphere, both from their history with the SuperSonics and the established local culture of talented hoopers.

Meanwhile, Vegas makes sense considering they’ve recently added sports franchises in the NFL, NHL, and, eventually, MLB too. Joining the NBA would complete the cycle.

If Seattle gets a franchise again, they’re likely to pick up where they left off with the SuperSonics. Though, seeing what becomes of a potential NBA team in Vegas could get interesting with modern ideas and designs.

Commissioner Silver will meet with all 30 NBA team owners in July, where they will discuss potential plans to expand to 32 teams in the near future.

