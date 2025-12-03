Although he is far removed from his prime, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul could soon be a free agent target for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets.

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest players in Los Angeles Clippers history. During his six seasons, he earned All-Star honors five times and helped turn the laughing-stock franchise into a title contender. However, his second stint with the franchise this year ended shockingly quickly.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Paul was sent home permanently by the organization following rumors of clashes with teammates and management after an ugly 5-16 start to the season. At 40 years old and in the final season of his career, a trade is highly unlikely. Meaning the 12-time All-Star will probably be bought out and released in the coming days.

If he becomes available, he is sure to draw interest from contending teams around the league. While he is no longer the player he was years ago, he is still a very competent floor general and averaged just under eight assists in 28 minutes per game last season with the San Antonio Spurs.

One team that has unsurprisingly already been linked to Paul by ESPN capologist Bobby Marks is the Lakers. LA has an open roster spot they can fill early in January. The NBA legend has been close friends with LeBron James for years, and the two have always wanted to play together. Furthermore, Paul ended up signing with the Clippers because of his desire to be close to his family in Los Angeles.

Could the Rockets and Pistons be suitors for Chris Paul?

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another intriguing option for Paul, as well as one of the seven franchises he has played for during his 21 seasons in the league, is the Rockets. Before the season began, they took a major blow when point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Most felt his absence could have a major effect on their offense. However, they entered the week as one of the best scoring teams in the league and second in offensive rating. Yet, that could be from an over-reliance on top stars Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun’s ability to go one-on-one and put up buckets.

That gets harder in the playoffs. So, ball movement will get more important in the postseason. They are bottom three in assist percentage and bottom 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio. Plus, they are posting the 11th most turnovers in the league. Paul, on a cheap deal, could help off the bench and in crunch time.

One other intriguing option might be the Pistons. They have continued that momentum from last year and have the second-best record in the league at 17-4. Their fantastic start is based on an elite defense that is second in defensive rating. However, their offense could use some help.

Statistically, Detroit is a middle-of-the-road offensive team. They seem to clearly miss the veteran savvy that Dennis Schroder brought last season. While Paul is not as good as Schroder at this point in his career, he could take the ball-handling load off top star Cade Cunningham or offer another backcourt option off the bench.