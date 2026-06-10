A new report reveals a surprising team that has emerged as a serious contender in a trade for Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

This could be an active offseason for the Kings after posting an ugly 22-60 result in the 2025-26 season with a very expensive veteran roster. In a perfect scenario, general manager Scott Perry would love to unshackle himself from some of the big contracts left on his payroll. Unfortunately, they won’t be easy to move.

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However, of the veterans the Kings would like to move, big man Domantas Sabonis probably offers the best chance at a trade. He is a three-time All-Star, is an elite rebounder, and still has a few more prime years in front of him if he can fully recover from the torn meniscus he suffered in February.

Well, it looks like an on-the-rise team in the East is kicking the tires on a trade for the 30-year-old. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, “Sacramento and Charlotte have had recent talks about Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.” The NBA insider notes the biggest hurdle to a trade is that the Kings want one of the Hornets two picks in Round 1 of the NBA Draft, and they have “signaled a desire” to hold on to those selections.

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What could a Charlotte Hornets trade for Domantas Sabonis look like?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the NBA, no trade can be made without the money matching up. And Sabonis has two years and $94 million left on his current deal. That is why the Hornets will likely include Miles Bridges and Josh Green or Grant Williams in a trade with the Kings.

Bridges is a good player who can be a difference maker for Sacramento next season. Although he adds another wing to a team that already has a couple of expensive ones in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, the real pro for the Kings in getting any of those players is that they are in the final years of their contract.

Along with Bridges and one of those other role players, the Hornets would also include two future first-round picks, with one of them just being a pick swap. That should be enough to land Kings since it helps Sacramento long-term cap and rebuild.

For the Hornets, they get a great addition to the front court of a team that has a trio of talented swingmen and guards.