Hip-hop star Cardi B claims that the vibe behind the scenes for Game 3 of the NBA Finals felt “dark” from the presence of President Donald Trump.

On Monday night, President Trump did something no other sitting US president has ever done. Take in an NBA Finals game in person. The decision to accept the invitation of New York Knicks owner James Dolan drew a lot of frustration before and after the game.

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Although New York City is his hometown, there are few supporters of the president among the mostly Democratic residents in the most populous city in the country. It did not help matters that his appearance created major security changes that led to extremely long lines to get into the building and forced watch parties outside the arena to be cancelled on Monday night.

However, few saw what it was like behind the scenes, where only the most famous, wealthy, and influential get to go inside Madison Square Garden. One person who did see the impact of the president being at the NBA Finals in the areas with limited access is one-time Grammy award winner Cardi B.

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She had some interesting thoughts on what MSG felt like with President Trump in the building during an Instagram Live on Tuesday.

“You can’t stop the president from f***ing going to a game, but it did feel a little dark in there. It’s OK,” she said. “It felt kinda dark. You know how it felt like in there? It felt like the principal was there and everybody had to be on their best behavior.”

Cardi B was in attendance for Game 3 of the Knicks versus the San Antonio Spurs to perform during halftime.