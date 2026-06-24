Cameron Boozer may have been the one hearing his name called at the 2026 NBA Draft, but it was his mom, CeCe, who stole the spotlight Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

CeCe Boozer showed up in a sleek, elegant black dress that had everyone buzzing on social media as her son went No. 3 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. Standing proudly beside her husband, Carlos Boozer, the former NBA All-Star, she was the picture of grace alongside the couple’s other sons, Cayden and Carmani.

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"I don't even know how to describe it honestly, man. … It's my moment, but it's our moment as a family."



Cameron Boozer reacts to being drafted No. 3 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies 🐻 pic.twitter.com/p6ss3T2HSI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2026

Emotional Family Moment at Barclays Center

The whole family brought the emotion. In an on-court interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, CeCe got teary-eyed reflecting on their long road.

“I think it’s really just faith over fear,” she said. “We battle that adversity as a family, and now we get to celebrate as a family… I just couldn’t be more proud.”

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Cameron, the 18-year-old Duke star, kept it real, too.

“I don’t even know how to describe it honestly, man. … It’s my moment, but it’s our moment as a family,” he said.

Many noted how CeCe used to drive him to every early-morning practice and tournament, making sure he had the best opportunities to chase his NBA dream.

On the court, Cameron earned his high selection. In his single season at Duke, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting over 55% from the field. The 6-foot-8 forward looked like one of the most polished prospects in the class and helped lead the Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.

His girlfriend, University of Miami cheerleader Yva Lauren Cao, was also there cheering him on. The two have been together since high school in Miami.

A Night of Milestones for the Boozer Family

For the Boozers, this night was years in the making. Carlos, a two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, watched his son step into the league with all the tools to succeed.

Cameron had his big moment up on stage, but let’s be real — CeCe was the one everyone was talking about. That black dress and the way she stood there so proud and composed had fans and cameras locked in on her the whole night.

In a draft filled with top prospects and emotional family stories, the Boozers reminded everybody what these milestone nights are really all about.