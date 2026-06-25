After passing on Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. in Round 1 of the NBA Draft, a popular New York City sports host hilariously explained why the Brooklyn Nets need to fold up shop and cease operations as an NBA franchise.

While the Nets had Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Jason Kidd wear their jersey at the height of their powers, the franchise is known as a bottom-feeder team throughout its history. Since 1967, the team has had just 23 winning years. That means they have done a lot of losing during an existence that includes no NBA titles. A key reason is the countless bad decisions during the draft.

Go Ad-Free

In what has been an unofficial tradition for decades, the Nets were once again in the top 10 of this week’s event. Following a 20-win campaign in 2025-26, the team chose to use the sixth overall pick on Tuesday night on Louisville star Mikel Brown Jr. Certainly not a bad pick, but not the one the New York Post’s Adam Schein believes they should have made.

Adam Schein makes the case for the Brooklyn Nets to shutter operations

The long-time radio and television host believes the Nets should have taken Darius Acuff Jr., a John Calipari product with an explosive and exciting playing style. Brooklyn’s decision this week was seemingly the last straw for him, as he offered a bold idea: The Nets should end as a franchise.

Go Ad-Free

“The Brooklyn Nets should fold the franchise. Get out of the basketball business. Sell ice cream, sell bicycles, do something else,” Schein said. ” Clearly, this organization has no idea what the hell they’re doing. Get out of town. I don’t want to see the Brooklyn Nets in New York City ever again. They are an embarrassment to sports, the NBA, and the great state of New York.”

Obviously, the Nets are going nowhere, but the video is worth a watch and encapsulates the decades-long frustration of onlookers of the team. It also doesn’t help that Brooklyn made not one, not two, not three, but four picks in Round 1 of last year’s draft. A draft that ended up being much better than many expected, but not because of anyone the Nets selected.

“If you know a Brooklyn Nets fan, just give them a hug,” said Schein.