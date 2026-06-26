A nightmare scenario for New York Knicks fans has emerged: Mitchell Robinson signing with the team’s in-city rival in NBA free agency.

For years, only die-hard Knicks fans understood the value of Robinson. Around the league, he was likely known — if he was known at all — as an oft-injured big man who was a pretty good rebounder and rim protector. However, hidden below his unassuming numbers has been a valuable player.

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When healthy, Robinson is not just a top-shelf rebounder. He is probably the NBA’s best on the offensive boards. The eight-year veteran is also a strong shot blocker, a high-level lob threat, and an elite defender at the center spot. For fans who didn’t understand before, they certainly found out about how important he is during New York’s journey this month to its first championship since 1973.

Brooklyn Nets targeting Mitchell Robinson

Unsurprisingly, that performance during the playoffs has created a rock-solid market for the free agent this offseason. The Knicks would love to re-sign him. However, it would likely mean going over the second tax apron, and owner James Dolan doesn’t want to do that. So, Robinson could be playing in a different uniform next season.

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One team that has been linked to the center is the Los Angeles Lakers. Leaving New York for LA wouldn’t be a big surprise, and Knicks fans couldn’t blame him if their team isn’t willing to give him the money he wants. However, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, something worse could happen: Robinson would stay in New York, but with the Brooklyn Nets.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have a legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

Knicks fans are well aware they could lose Robinson in free agency. However, if they had to watch him be a difference maker crosstown, it would be a gut punch. Unfortunately, this is what comes after winning championships. Other teams want to poach ingredients from a winning recipe, and Brooklyn got to watch the Knicks cook a delicious meal all season.