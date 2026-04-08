A new rumor just added a team to this summer’s Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chase that will be a big threat to the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The story of whether the Milwaukee Bucks would trade Antetokounmpo dominated the NBA news cycle early in 2026. Especially when reports emerged that the team was listening to trade offers before February’s trade deadline. However, Feb. 6 passed, and the 10-time All-Star remained in Wisconsin.

Yet, the expectation was that this summer the trade chase would restart. That seems like a lock now as Antetokounmpo and the team have clashed over his return to the court in the final weeks of the season. Well, just like before the deadline, the Knicks, Warriors, Timberwolves, and several other teams are expected to be the top suitors for the two-time NBA MVP.

Those franchises’ offers will be improved this summer. But will it be enough to beat out what the Brooklyn Nets, because, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, after seeming disinterested in chasing a star player again, it is now a lock that Brooklyn will “call the Bucks about their want-away superstar this summer.”

What could the Brooklyn Nets offer in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

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From this year through 2030, the Nets have eight first-round picks. Including two a piece in 2027, 2028, and 2029. A lot of draft picks will be a key part of any offer Milwaukee accepts for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brooklyn has a lot of them in future years. Another priority for the Bucks will be to add young stars.

The Nets can offer Michael Porter Jr. and the one season left on his contract. He certainly has value after a career year in 2025-26. The big question is, will Milwaukee see value in players like Nic Claxton and the team’s five first-round picks from the 2025 class — Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf (26th), and Danny Wolf.

Furthermore, while Antetokounmpo wants to play in New York, he may have no interest in joining a Nets franchise known much more for losing throughout their history.

At the very least, the Nets should be a player in the Antetokounmpo trade market and can make a strong offer that should worry teams like the Knicks, Warriors, and Timberwolves.