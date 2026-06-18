A new rumor suggests there is a new favorite to go fifth overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Draft after an “impressive” workout this week.

We are less than a week away from the 2026 edition of the NBA Draft. A draft that basketball pundits across the spectrum believe is one of the most talent-rich classes in a long time. And the Clippers will get the chance to select one of the five best on June 23.

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LA made a risky trade with the Indiana Pacers in February that saw them give up center Ivica Zubac for no draft compensation if Indy’s selection landed in the top three of the draft. Fortunately for the Clippers, the lottery placed them at the fifth spot, and the pick went to LA.

Brayden Burries emerges as new favorite for LA Clippers in Round 1 of NBA Draft

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has been doing their due diligence over the last month to make sure they take a player who can transform their team in the years ahead. In various mock drafts, they have been linked to talented prospects like Keaton Wagner, Darius Acuff, and Mikel Brown often. However, according to Jake Fischer, a new favorite to be their top pick has emerged this week.

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“The Stein Line has also learned that Brayden Burries was impressive in a private setting Tuesday with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue,” the NBA insider reports. “To the point that Burries, league sources say, is now very much under consideration to be selected by LA with the fifth pick.”

The 20-year-old had an impressive freshman season at Arizona as he posted 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot just under 40% from three for a Wildcats team that reached the Final Four in March. The guard could serve as James Harden’s replacement after they traded him before this year’s deadline.