A new NBA Draft rumor claims a top 10 prospect is trying to force the Sacramento Kings not to select him next week so he can land with the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors instead.

We are less than a week away from the 2026 edition of the NBA Draft. An event that front offices around the league have been looking forward to all year. This year’s class is so stacked that it created a tanking frenzy in the winter and spring that so enraged fans and the league that it forced major changes to the lottery rules.

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In recent weeks, teams in the top 15 have been doing a deep dive into the elites of this year’s class to figure out which players could potentially get them back to consistently competitive ball. One of those youngsters is Arizona star Brayden Burries. The 20-year-old had an impressive freshman season as he posted 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot just under 40% from three for a Wildcats team that reached the Final Four in March.

Understandably, teams in the top 15 would be interested in getting his talents on their roster. However, that doesn’t mean Burries wants to play for all those teams.

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Brayden Burries wants to be drafted by Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Burries has declined workouts with select teams in the top 10, including the Kings, who pick at seventh overall. He added that many around the game believe the Mavericks are taking a hard look at using their pick at nine on him, and that is allegedly one of the franchises he wants to land with in the draft.

One of the other teams the guard is hoping to play for in the NBA is the Warriors, according to Slater. “He appears to know there’s at least a chance he might slip, and the Warriors are an intriguing backstop. Burries is scheduled to work out for them in San Francisco on Thursday,” team sources told the NBA insider.

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg has been viewed as a perfect fit for the Warriors at 11. However, some believe his age, 24, may be an issue for some decision makers in Golden State’s front office.