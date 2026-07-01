When Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown’s name was linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, it was understandable. He was coming off the best season of his career, and including him in offers gave Boston a realistic chance of scoring the winning bid. However, they did not win the chase for the Milwaukee Bucks legend.

Yet, instead of moving on to improve the roster around Brown and Jayson Tatum, it seems the relationship between him and the team has frayed so much that they are still looking to move him this offseason. On a Wednesday edition of First Take, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics are “strongly shopping” the five-time All-Star and have had conversations with “eight to 10 teams.”

Charania added that the current asking price is pretty high and includes at least four future first-round picks. With all of that in mind, we take some guesses at the close to a dozen teams chasing a trade for the five-time All-Star.

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Portland Trail Blazers

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Although the Portland Trail Blazers made an unexpected trade for Ja Morant this week, they can’t be ruled out of the Brown trade market. They can still put together a very strong offer that includes Shaedon Sharpe, Jrue Holiday (to make the money side of a deal work), and three future first-round picks.

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Brooklyn Nets

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After years of making bold moves for big-name stars, the Brooklyn Nets have pivoted to focusing on a rebuild around a young core. However, that plan hasn’t worked, and they seem more desperate to be a playoff contender next season. It’s probably why they made a trade for three-time All-Star Julius Randle last week and have likely checked in about a trade for Brown.

San Antonio Spurs

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The idea of Jaylen Brown playing alongside Victor Wembanyama is terrifying, and it can’t be ruled out. The San Antonio Spurs aren’t known for making bold blockbuster trades. However, they just missed winning the franchise’s sixth title last month. Getting an MVP candidate in his prime should make them the overall favorites next season, and they could build a deal featuring Stephon Castle and 2026 first-round pick Jayden Quaintance.

Cleveland Cavaliers

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The Cleveland Cavaliers would have a real chance to complete a Jaylen Brown trade for one major reason: Evan Mobley. The Celtics reportedly would love to have him, and his new contract matches up well with Brown’s.

Houston Rockets

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After a disappointing finish to this season, some thought the Houston Rockets could shake up the roster this summer. However, it seems like they will bring back the same group next season. It would not be surprising if they have checked in with Boston about the price of a trade and are deliberating on whether it would be worth it.

Detroit Pistons

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The Detroit Pistons showed during the playoffs that they are still a couple of pieces away from being a serious title contender. What if Brown could be that all-in-one? Jalen Duren could be dangled as a sign-and-trade option in their offer, and the Celtics would be intrigued since improving the frontcourt is a top priority this summer.

Los Angeles Clippers

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The Los Angeles Clippers have freed up a lot of cap space and added some extra draft assets after the various trades they’ve made over the last six months. Including a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. They would be able to put together a solid trade package.

Atlanta Hawks

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The Atlanta Hawks showed a lot of growth this past season. Yet, they seem one big piece away from being a title contender next season. Brown would be that piece, and the Hawks can make a pretty good offer of young players and draft assets.

New Orleans Pelicans

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The New Orleans Pelicans need to find more talent if they hope to be a playoff contender in the near future. And the Celtics reportedly have interest in swingman Trey Murphy III. He would be the centerpiece of a solid trade offer from the Pels.

Chicago Bulls

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The Chicago Bulls don’t have an undeniable top star. Which feels weird for a major market like Chicago. Would they be willing to include talented young forward Matas Buzelis and a bunch of first-rounders in a deal to add Brown to a group featuring first-round pick Caleb Wilson and newly acquired scorer Norman Powell? It’s very possible.