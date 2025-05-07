Boston Celtics voice sends eye-opening warning to fans ahead of huge Game 2 against New York Knicks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The radio voice of the Boston Celtics says there is a “dark secret” about the New York Knicks that Boston fans really don’t want to hear.

Heading into their semifinals series against the Knicks, the Celtics were notable favorites, and their opponents seemed like afterthoughts. It wasn’t totally surprising since Boston is the defending NBA champions and dominated New York during the season. However, the Knicks’ stunning come-from-behind Game 1 win was a huge wake-up call to those who thought the regular-season supremacy would continue.

If the loss didn’t sound alarm bells, Celtics radio play-by-play man Sean Grande played the role of Paul Revere on Monday. Letting fans know the Knicks are coming and tougher than anything Boston faced during their championship run.

“You want the dark secret here for Celtics fans that they don’t want to hear, that they don’t want to say out loud? This Knicks team is better than any team the Celtics beat last year on their way to the championship.” Sean Grande – “The Putback w/ Ian Begley”

Last season, the Celtics beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. A Cleveland Cavaliers team that isn’t much different than the group that had the best record in the East this year. An Indiana Pacers squad that beat Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in the semis. Then, Luka Doncic and a talented Dallas Mavericks group in the finals.

Good teams, but none of those series went past five games. Maybe a case could be made that they didn’t meet serious resistance. And they will need to be better this year to repeat. Despite their troubles against Boston in the regular season, the Knicks have a very strong team. Furthermore, they have the Clutch Award winner in Brunson. And the C’s saw how legit that reputation is in Game 1.

Boston will get a chance to quiet the doubters in Game 2 tonight.

