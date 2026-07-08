A prominent NBA insider claims Brad Stevens’ excuse for why the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown is a bunch of “crap.”

When the Celtics couldn’t complete a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo last month, most around the NBA assumed Brown was no longer available in trade discussions. Well, they were wrong. Even after the Milwaukee Bucks legend was shipped off to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade, the Celtics surprisingly started listening to offers for the MVP contender from other teams.

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Then the fears of many Boston fans came true last week. They were trading Brown, but it was to the same team that eliminated them in the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that wasn’t the worst part of the deal. In exchange for the five-time All-Star, the Celtics are receiving a washed-up Paul George, first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, and second-rounders in 2028 and 2030. A surprisingly average haul when rumors suggested the Celtics were looking for at least four first-round picks.

When Stevens was asked about the reason behind trading the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, he claimed it was about roster “optionality” and not a rift with the mercurial star. Well, ESPN’s Tim McMahon calls that excuse a bunch of nonsense.

“They were full of crap when they acted like the relationship with Jaylen Brown didn’t deteriorate and wasn’t a factor in this decision. I mean it was a driving for in this decision… There’s no other explanation for why now, in terms of doing it before next season other then you feel the relationship with Jaylen Brown reached a point of no return.” – Tim McMahon (Hoop Collective)

In the end, it seems like the Celtics took a step back in 2026-27 to possibly flip George’s expiring contract and draft picks for another star in the future. But it still doesn’t seem like it was the right move right now.