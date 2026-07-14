Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has once again found himself at the center of conversation — this time not for his on-air hot takes, but for a political donation that’s turning heads.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Barkley contributed $7,000 to the congressional campaign of former NFL kicker Jay Feely. The money was split evenly between the primary and general election accounts, the maximum allowed for an individual donor.

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Why Barkley’s Donation Is Raising Eyebrows

The donation is notable because Barkley, a longtime Phoenix Suns star and vocal independent voice in politics, has never been shy about sharing his opinions on both sides of the aisle. While he’s criticized politicians from both parties in the past, his support for Feely — a former Arizona Cardinals player and CBS Sports analyst — has surprised some fans.

Feely, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, is running for the U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. He is a Republican. And he has been endorsed by President Trump.

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The race has drawn national interest, especially with several high-profile sports figures backing his bid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also donated the maximum amount, as did New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime broadcaster Jim Nantz, among others.

Barkley, who spent four seasons with the Suns and still has deep ties to Arizona, has not publicly explained his decision to support Feely. (The 63-year-old Hall of Famer has maintained Alabama as his official residence, which is why FEC filings list the contribution under “AL.”)

Some online reactions praised Barkley for backing someone he clearly respected from his broadcasting days, while others expressed confusion given his past political comments. Barkley has previously described himself as an independent who has voted for candidates on both sides.

Feely’s campaign has leaned heavily on his NFL background and relationships built over decades in the league. He has positioned himself as a leader who can bring people together, citing donations from across the sports spectrum — including owners, commissioners, and former players — as evidence of his character.

Feely’s Long NFL Career

Feely enjoyed a solid career as a kicker after going undrafted out of Michigan in 1999. He played for five teams — the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears — appearing in 165 regular-season games and converting 317 of 386 field goals (82.1%) while making 454 of 461 extra points.

Over his career, he earned a reputation as a reliable veteran kicker and clutch performer, notably helping the Giants reach Super Bowl XLII (though he was released before the playoffs) and setting the Cardinals’ single-season record with 143 points in 2006. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2005 with the Giants.

Barkley is always going to be Barkley, meanwhile. Whether he’s breaking down games on TNT, hitting the golf course, or now wading into congressional politics, the Round Mound of Rebound has never shied away from just being himself.