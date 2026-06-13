A new report offers up fresh insight into who the Atlanta Hawks are targeting in the 2026 NBA Draft, and it could include moving up into the top five to get one of them.

The 2025-26 season brought a major evolution for the Hawks. After eight seasons with Trae Young as the face of the roster, Atlanta traded the four-time All-Star to the Washington Wizards before February’s NBA trade deadline. The reason they could do this was the emergence of Jalen Johnson as an All-Star this season.

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They are now moving forward with a young, talented core led by Johnson and featuring players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu. They will get the chance to add another stud youngster to that group in this month’s NBA Draft when they make their Round 1 pick at eighth overall. However, they might end up making their selection earlier.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy, the Hawks are seen around the NBA as a serious threat to move up a few spots to the No. 5 pick so they can take Michigan big man Aday Mara. The 7-foot-3 Spaniard is quickly moving up draft boards around the game, and Deveney suggests his floor is going to the Hawks at eight.

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Atlanta Hawks taking a hard look at Yaxel Lendeborg with first-round pick?

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If the Hawks can’t land the Michigan center, it seems that they could pivot to using their selection at eighth overall on one of his teammates.

Deveney notes that Yaxel Lendeborg worked out for the Golden State Warriors recently, and many around the game feel he is a “natural fit” for them when they are on the clock with the 12th selection. However, he added that the forward is scheduled to work out for the Hawks soon.

“Which indicates that the Hawks could stretch for him at No. 8,” Deveney wrote. Lendeborg is expected to go in the early teens in various NBA mock drafts.

The UAB transfer was a top star for the Wolverines all season. Finishing in the top three in many key statistics, including leading the team in scoring (15.1 PPG) this past season.