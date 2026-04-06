Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards missed two weeks with right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome. It is the same injury that Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dealt with after missing two months of action. However, will Edwards be on a similar track after missing Sunday’s game with right knee inflammation?

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch indicated that the organization is navigating a similar unpredictable path with Edwards, as reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Like Curry, the 24-year-old superstar has nothing structurally wrong with his knee.

Instead, Edwards is cleared to play when he feels well enough to participate.

Anthony Edwards faces uncertain injury status with Minnesota Timberwolves

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The issue is the lingering pain. The Warriors guard initially believed he would only miss one week to 10 days, but his patellofemoral pain syndrome kept him off the court for over two months. Now, Edwards, who was ruled out on Sunday, might be facing a similar unpredictable path moving forward.

The Timberwolves have around over one week until the 2026 NBA playoffs, so getting Edwards’ healthy has to be the top priority. As of Monday, April 6, Minnesota sits sixth in the Western Conference. While the Play-In Tournament is unlikely, the possibility does exist if the Timberwolves lose their last four games.

Finch said Edwards remains “day-to-day,” and there isn’t great concern for anything longer term. However, Edwards and the Timberwolves are still stick in the “uncertain phase” of his injury. It is wise to keep Edwards out until he feels even more improved, but he should get some playing time before the NBA playoffs.

The Timberwolves believe Edwards can enter the 2026 NBA playoffs in much better health, but his right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome is unpredictable. Every day is different, and some are tougher.

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