May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Former NBA player Richard Jefferson reacts after New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The NBA Draft will take place on Tuesday June 23 and Wednesday June 24. The Cleveland Cavaliers will have the 29th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. There are questions about whether or not Cleveland is going to be able to keep this selection because of finance reasons. Cleveland could sure use another young player in the NBA Draft. They need a player to get into the system and develop.

The 2026 NBA Draft could potentially be the deepest draft that the NBA has ever seen. Even with the Cavaliers picking at the end of the first-round, there will still be a lot of talent available for Koby Altman to choose from. However, Cleveland could also use the 29th overall pick as a trade chip as well. If they do make the selection, which player could they potentially be keeping an eye on?

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Latest NBA Mock draft has the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting guard Sergio De Larrea

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American sportswriter Brian Windhorst interacts with fans after game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Kevin O’Connor, an NBA insider for yahoo.com, created his latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft. With the 29th overall pick, he has the Cavaliers selecting guard Sergio De Larrea from Valencia. O’Connor said about this potential selection, “Keon Ellis and Dean Wade will be free agents this summer, and Max Strus will be in one year. It may be time for the Cavaliers to get a wing — one with more skill — in the developmental pipeline alongside Jaylon Tyson. De Larrea is a tall playmaking guard with major feel and a knockdown jumper who thrives within team concepts.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder that ended his 2024-25 season and removed him from draft boards, but it ended up a blessing in disguise since he returned with a bigger role and stronger production for a great team in the EuroLeague. With size, smarts, and defensive versatility, he could carve out a role in the NBA if his international skill can translate.”

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It is not a secret that the Cavaliers need to find wings either through the NBA Draft, free agency, or the trade market. Teams that have won titles over the last eight seasons have had elite wing defenders and offensive players as well. He is 20 years old and has played in Valencia over the last four seasons. If drafted by the Cavaliers or someone else, it would be interesting to see if he would come play in America next season or not.

Stats

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks hold the trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In 28 games last season with Valencia in the Liga ACB league, he averaged 9.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.3 BPG, and 0.5 SPG. De Larrea also shot 47.9% from two, 40.7% from three-point land, and 83.3% from the free-throw line. He overall shot 44.3% from the field. This would be an interesting prospect for the Cavaliers to take in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He also played in 26 games in the EuroLeague. De Larrea averaged 3.6 PPG, 1.3 RPG, and 2.2 APG. With him playing in all of those games last season overseas, it shows that he can overcome a lot of things, especially since he was injured quite a bit in the previous year. De Larrea has also shown improvement over the years.