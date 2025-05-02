7 Stars Detroit Pistons could target this summer to be a finals contender in 2026, including Domantas Sabonis

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After one of the greatest bounceback seasons in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons saw their season come to a heartbreaking end on Thursday night. While the team and its fans will be licking their wounds from a serious ending dagger from Jalen Brunson for a few weeks, there is much to be proud of.

After a historically awful season last year, the franchise won 30 more games and put serious fear into a talented New York team in the quarterfinals. They are not far off from being a very Eastern Conference Finals contender next season. With that in mind, let’s look at seven stars the Pistons could target in trades or free agency this summer.

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis’ future in Sacramento is far from guaranteed. It seems likely they would hold on to him after trading De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. However, after changing their coach during the season and general manager last month, the Kings could be looking at a real overhaul of the roster as well. If the three-time All-Star became available, Detroit should certainly inquire. A Sabonis and Cade Cunningham combo could be a formidable duo.

Zion Williamson

This summer will likely include Zion Williamson trade rumors again. With new management running the show after a very disappointing season, big changes could certainly come. Despite his lengthy injury history, Zion Williamson is still a very valuable trade chip. If the New Orleans Pelicans did pull the trigger on a Williamson trade, the Pistons would be interested. While there is certainly risk, maybe Detroit’s medical staff can finally keep the forward healthy and give the team an outstanding and young one-two-combo for years to come.

Khris Middleton

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has a $34 million player option next season. While it would be hard to pass on that money, the three-time All-Star may have little interest in suffering through a full season in Washington. Taking less but playing for a team on the rise and getting a notable role could appeal to the 33-year-old. The Detroit Pistons will have just over $24 million (via Spotrac) to spend this summer. Using that on more impact veteran pieces like Middleton could be a direction the front office goes in the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Every team in the NBA will be hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo asks out of Milwaukee after a third straight first-round elimination in the playoffs. You can count Detroit among them. However, unlike many of the contenders, the Pistons would be able to offer a strong trade package, and Antetokounmpo would seriously consider the team as a landing spot.

While it is unlikely at the point, Cunningham being paired with the Greek superstar would make Detroit a legit contender to go all the way to the NBA Finals next season.

Paul George

And outside the box route the team could go would be to kick the tires on future Hall of Famer Paul George. The nine-time All-Star had a disastrous first season in Philadelphia. It was bad enough that the organization could consider moving on from him this summer. His hefty contract is the biggest issue in a potential deal. However, the Sixers’ asking price would be low; just go get him off the books. If George can return healthy, he would be a great secondary scorer and bring another good veteran presence to the locker room.

Cam Thomas

One under-the-radar option could be Brooklyn Nets veteran Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old has quietly become one of the league’s better scorers. The former first-round pick could form a dynamite backcourt duo with Cade Cunningham. His addition would also strengthen the bench by making Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Ivey their top reserves. The biggest hindrance to a potential deal is that Thomas is a restricted free agent this summer.

Anfernee Simons

If the Pistons don’t want to add a huge long-term contract this summer, another interesting option would be Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. He is a free agent after next season, and Portland needs to shake up its roster this offseason. Simons is a talented scorer who could either be paired with Cunningham in the backcourt or add more scoring if Dennis Schroder isn’t re-signed this summer.