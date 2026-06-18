While all eyes around the NBA are on the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, there’s another pretty notable name whose future is up in the air as well. LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years—his longest continuous stint with any team. But could that be coming to an end?

Pundits around the sport have been trying to project LeBron’s future for some time, as the free agent ponders what his next move is. The Lakers are still given the highest chance of retaining him—but can the two sides agree on a contract? LeBron wants a max-type deal, LA doesn’t want to go there.

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If the Lakers are out, the Golden State Warriors seem to be the next likeliest destination. We know that James and Steph Curry have always been excited about the prospect of playing together. But again, salary becomes an issue. It seems that all Golden State can offer is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (about $15 million).

Then there’s his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. There has been some buzz around a LeBron return to his alma mater. But again, there’s that money thing. The Cavs are over the second apron. Big money would have to be purged from their roster to make it doable.

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So what potential options are left? Sam Quinn of CBS Sports has projected three “sleeper teams” he sees as having a small percentage chance of wooing James.

LA Clippers: 3% chance to land LeBron

Using an axiom from the real estate world, one could say there are three reasons the Clippers would be appealing for James: Location, location, location. Let’s call it 1% for each “location” emphasis. LeBron has his roots in LA now; he wouldn’t have to uproot his family. But then Quinn goes and knocks down the Clippers’ chances himself.

“There are too many questions about the roster. Is Kawhi Leonard going to be on it? What’s happening with the Aspiration investigation? Is there any chance they’d be buyers and use the No. 5 pick to try to improve? The presence of Ty Lue might open the door slightly, but otherwise, there just isn’t enough here to treat the Clippers as much more than a dark horse.”

Miami Heat: 1% chance of LeBron returning to Miami

Could James potentially take his talents back to South Beach? After all these years? It would certainly be an intriguing finish to his storyline as a player. Quinn suggested a proposed blockbuster move that could see him get to the Heat.

There’s a hypothetical scenario where the Heat could create a pathway to land LeBron James after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀



Step 1: Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo



Step 2: Sign-and-trade Andrew Wiggins to the Lakers for LeBron James



That could leave the Heat with a… pic.twitter.com/TEfwu739y9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 17, 2026

“The Heat could accommodate a decent-sized James contract in a sign-and-trade by sending Andrew Wiggins to Los Angeles. The Lakers have been linked to Wiggins since last offseason, and he could either opt in and spend a year there or the Lakers could work out a multi-year deal and make this a double sign-and-trade. The trio of James, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would at least make the Heat among the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Wiggins would be an ideal wing to help the Lakers out west.”

San Antonio Spurs: 1% chance of LeBron teaming up with Wemby

Could the face of the NBA of the previous 23 years team up with the newest face of the league for the future? Quinn makes a lot of good arguments from the Spurs’ point of view:

“The Spurs have no power forward-sized humans in their rotation. James is a power forward-sized human. They badly needed shot creation in the Finals. Their young guys will provide it eventually, but aren’t ready yet. Wembanyama is adjusting to his new place as the face of the league, and the transition got rough at points in the Finals. James would probably be a helpful sounding board as Wembanyama ascends.”

Quinn, however, goes on to suggest that, from a geographical standpoint, San Antonio isn’t the typical Lebron James-type of real estate. “But if he wants to win and get paid, this is a team that can almost certainly pay him and position him to contend for a fifth championship.”

But we go back to that old real estate axiom, “location, location, location.” If James is prepared to be open-minded about it, this really could make a whole lot of sense.