After decades of waiting, the New York Knicks and their fans had their ticker-tape parade on Thursday, celebrating the team’s first NBA Championship in 53 years. The 2025-26 Knicks will, without question, go down as one of the most beloved teams in New York history. This is not just because of winning the championship, but because of their dominance leading up to the Finals, and the resiliency and never-say-die attitude they showed against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite winning the championship, many doubt that the team can pull off this feat again next season, as they currently have the fourth-best odds to win it all in 2026-27. But have faith, Knicks fans. There are reasons to be optimistic that the team can repeat as champions.

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The starting five is still intact

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The Knicks starting five of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart is arguably the best in the NBA, and they’re all under contract for next season. They’re maybe some tense moments in the offseason regarding Towns, as he is eligible for a four-year $272 million contract extension, ahead of his $61 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. But they’ll all be back next season.

The starting five took their games to another level in the postseason, which resulted in a 13-game winning streak and an NBA record plus-283-point differential. You can’t expect the team to ride the momentum from this playoff run into next season. But they have shown that when it matters most, they play their best.

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The 24th and 31st picks in the NBA Draft

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New York holds the 24th and 31st picks in this month’s draft, which gives them a couple of options for improving the roster. They can use those picks and draft two rotational pieces, and also possible replacements for Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet if the front office doesn’t prioritize re-signing them.

Another option is that the Knicks could use those two picks and trade up in the draft and take a higher-ranked prospect. One of the players the team has been linked to is Michigan Wolverine Forward Morez Johnson Jr. The 6’9 250-pound forward averaged 13.1 points along with 7.3 rebounds in helping the Wolverines capture the National title.

One way or another, the Knicks front office will make sure they acquire personnel who they believe will help them repeat as champions.

They’re the best playoff roster in the Eastern Conference

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Although they finished third in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons (60-22) and Boston Celtics (56-26), the Knicks proved that their roster is better built for the playoffs. This will remain true next season as both the Pistons and Celtics are dealing with issues.

It was clear in the playoffs that the Pistons don’t have a dependable second option behind Cade Cunningham, as Jalen Duren’s points per game average in the regular season of 19.5 dropped to 10.2 in the playoffs. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum’s health is starting to become an issue, and there is speculation that the team could look to package Jaylen Brown in a trade to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even if Boston acquires Antetokounmpo, it will take time to build continuity, and that usually takes more than one season.

With the way the Knicks swept past the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, barring an injury, they should be the favorites to come out of the East next season. Then, if they were to play the Spurs again in the Finals, they would have a psychological edge from beating them this year.