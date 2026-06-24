Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft took place on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, NY. And as expected, AJ Dybantsa went to the Washington Wizards at No. 1 overall. The Utah Jazz selected Darryn Peterson at No. 2, Cam Boozer is headed to Memphis, and Caleb Wilson landed in Chicago. However, there were also some surprises.

The San Antonio Spurs took not one, but two centers. Dusty May’s first pick as the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks was Morez Johnson. And Koa Peat fell all the way to pick 30.

Wednesday brings Round 2 of the draft, and there are quite a few good players left on the board. Let’s take a look at the 10 best prospects still available heading into Round 2.

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10. Jack Kayil, G, Germany

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While international stars coming into the NBA and making an impact has become the norm over the last 10 years, German prospects can still be hit-or-miss. However, 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard Jack Kayil has potential because he has good size, is strong in the pick and roll, and can knock down shots.

Nevertheless, he is still a project and needs time to develop into an NBA player. Kayil could be a stash in the G-League for a lot of teams.

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9. Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

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The stats of Arizona’s Jaden Bradley don’t jump off the page like his teammate, and lottery pick Brayden Burries. However, the senior was the heart and soul of the 2025-26 Wildcats team. He is a skilled game manager. A solid defender, but more than anything, the Big 12 Player of the Year has winning and leadership intangibles that can’t be taught.

8. Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

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In today’s NBA, 3-and-D players have as high a value as ever, and that’s why Houston’s Emanuel Sharp is sure to get selected in Round 2 of the NBA Draft. While Kingston Flemings was the Cougars’ top star in 2025-26, they don’t have the season they did without the senior, who’s shot 38% from three for his career.

While he is undersized, his tough-minded approach and three-point shooting should make him a nice bench addition.

7. Richie Sanders, G, BYU

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BYU’s Richie Saunders is the oldest player in this year’s class (25) and is coming off an ACL tear (he is expected to fully recover). That is why he wasn’t taken in Round 1. However, he would be a nice addition in Round 2 of this year’s draft.

Saunders gives max effort on defense and shot 38% from three during his four seasons at BYU. Because of his sharp shooting skills, he can have a worthwhile career in the NBA as an impact reserve.

6. Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

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Cincinnati power forward Baba Miller is a bit on the older side compared to his peers, at 22 years old. But he made strides this past season. He has an excellent feel as a passer and does a nice job finding his spots around the floor. Miller knows how to play his role, and he does the little things that make a team better.

5. Braden Smith, G, Purdue

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Four-year starter Braden Smith was the heart and leader of a very good Purdue team in 2025-26. He is a classic point guard, and there is no better proof than being the NCAA DI all-time leader in assists (1,103). However, he has an underrated offensive game and can be a disruptor on defense. Smith can be an impact player off the bench for any team.

4. Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

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North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar is a legit seven-footer who can crash the boards and offers rock-solid rim protection. However, one of his best qualities is that the Tar Heels star can stretch the floor. He shot 42% from three in 2025-26. He will be a good addition to a team led by strong guard play.

3. Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville

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Arkansas guard Ryan Conwell was overshadowed by backcourt mate Mikel Brown in 2025-26. However, the well-traveled guard had a great showing for the Razorbacks this past season. Posting just under 19 points and five rebounds a night.

While he isn’t a high-level playmaker and is an undersized shooting guard at 6-foot-4, his offensive skills can make him a future Sixth Man of the Year contender.

2. Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

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Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas is in the mold of retired reserve stars like Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford in being a bucket machine. If his strength and decision-making issues persist in the pros, at least, he can be a top-shelf sixth man because of his offensive talents. It’s why he is one of the best players left in the NBA Draft.

1. Isaiah Evans, G, Duke

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Duke’s Isaiah Evans is, arguably, this class’s best three-point shooter because he has serious range and a very quick release. He also brings a good motor and sound defensive skills. To make a long-term impact, he will need to improve his strength and offensive versatility.

Nevertheless, it is surprising that he wasn’t taken in Round 1 and should come off the board very fast on Wednesday.