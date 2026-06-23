For the second time in four years, the Boston Celtics attempted to trade Jaylen Brown—very publicly—but failed both times. What does that mean for the future of Brown in Boston? According to sources, what it most likely means is a ticket out of Beantown.

It seems that it would be very difficult for Brown to walk back into that locker room knowing that his team tried in vain to trade him. Again. And yes, there are certainly suitors out there, and the Celtics are working on it.

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Insider Brian Windhorst said on Get Up the morning after the Giannis deal went down, “What I expect to happen, is a bidding war for Jaylen Brown. In the most recent days, teams have been preparing for this eventuality. “

Shams Charania gives us more details:

"The whole league is paying very close attention to the Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics situation..



My understanding is that the Celtics are listening to interested teams and offers for Jaylen Brown" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ryvrYcEIiW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2026

The whole league is paying very close attention to the Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics situation. I know there are going to be hard conversations ahead for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. There’s gonna be fallout from this.

And yes, that means they’re feeling out trade scenarios for their former Finals MVP. “My understanding is that the Celtics are listening to interested teams and offers for Jaylen Brown,” said Charania.

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Shams on Jaylen Brown:



"The Celtics and Jaylen Brown will have hard conversations moving forward about the fallout from a trade that didn't happen … I've had a few people tell me last night, you've gotta get a deal done if you're the Celtics."pic.twitter.com/XC5Bob2654 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 23, 2026

“I’ve had a few people tell me last night, you’ve gotta get a deal done if you’re the Celtics.”

Two notable teams have already emerged as legitimate interested parties, according to reports.

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks are expected to be at the front of the line in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes, per @basketballtalk



“If Brown becomes available, look for Houston and Atlanta to be at the front of the line for him, with a number of other teams — Portland has… pic.twitter.com/OFcoZdjGu7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports tells us that the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks are expected to be at the front of the line in the bidding war to land him.

“If Brown becomes available, look for Houston and Atlanta to be at the front of the line for him, with a number of other teams — Portland has said it’s interested — in the mix. The challenge will be matching his salary, which is $57.1 million next season and totals about $183 million over the next three years.”

If it’s Atlanta, the Celtics shouldn’t get their hearts set on trying to secure Jalen Johnson in exchange for Brown. That’s not happening. Getting Kevin Durant from the Rockets? Perhaps a previous bid for Durant might finally come to fruition four years later.

The Celtics tried to trade Brown for KD from the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, before he moved on to Phoenix. Brown stayed, and went on to lead Boston to a championship in 2024 and was named the Finals MVP. But that didn’t stop them from trying to swap him out for another superstar again this year.