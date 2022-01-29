NBA teams reportedly want collusion investigation if James Harden traded to Philadelphia 76ers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If the Philadelphia 76ers pull off a James Harden trade, either by Feb. 10 or this offseason, they could be facing an NBA investigation for collusion a few weeks later.

Philadelphia is increasingly likely to keep Ben Simmons past the NBA trade deadline with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey determined to land a superstar. Since none are currently available, Morey is reportedly focused on reuniting with Harden in a blockbuster move this offseason.

The 76ers would certainly love to acquire the All-Star guard right now. But Harden doesn’t want to leave right now and the Nets won’t move the player carrying their team with Kevin Durant sidelined. However, the rampant speculation connecting the former NBA MVP to Philadelphia could have consequences this summer.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes’, front-office executives from multiple teams are prepared to request an NBA investigation into potential collusion between Harden and the 76ers.

Some front-office executives are prepared to … when the time comes, if a deal does look like [it’s] about to transpire where there could be some potential sign-and-trade in the offseason. … They’re prepared to get the league involved on a potential collusion case dating back to what they believe could be going on right now—you know, as to why we’re probably hearing a lot of Philadelphia, James Harden talk. I was told there will be complaints issued to the league [to] try to investigate to see if there was any collusion.” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes on NBA teams suspicious of James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers, via Posted Up podcast

The NBA implemented new tampering rules in 2019, increasing the penalties that can be levied against teams who reach unauthorized trade or contract agreements.

But while there are rules in place, the history of penalties gives Philadelphia no reason for concern. An NBA investigation found that the Miami Heat (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago Bulls tampered to in their sign-and-trade deals last offseason. The punishment was a forfeited second-round pick in a future NBA Draft.

In short, there is zero reason for Morey to be worried about the threat of an investigation or even a real inquiry by the league. If the 76ers acquire Harden, Morey can cooperate with NBA officials and his team will likely lose nothing more than late draft picks.