NBA rumors: Insider names 5 teams likely to pursue Kevin Durant trade, including the Knicks

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has requested multiple trades in his career, but the future Hall of Famer wasn’t behind his name being floated in NBA rumors in February. With the summer approaching, the trade market for Durant could heat up again.

The 36-year-old forward remains one of the best scorers in the NBA, averaging 26.6 points this season while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from the perimeter. Despite his contributions, Phoenix is fighting just to make it into the Play-In Tournament.

Related: Latest on New York Knicks potentially pursuing Kevin Durant trade this summer

Kevin Durant stats (ESPN): 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 52.7% FG, 43% 3PT

With the Suns potentially set to miss the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019-’20 season, major changes could be looming. In addition to the franchise potentially replacing head coach Mike Budenholzer, there have also been plenty of NBA rumors regarding Durant’s future. If he’s stopped again, there are a few suitors to keep an eye on.

Related: Denver Nuggets could target a Kevin Durant trade

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Miami Heat all pursued a Durant trade in February. More importantly, Charania expects all of them to remain ‘in the mix’ for them this offseason.

Kevin Durant contract (Spotrac): $54.708 million salary in 2025-’26 season

Playing for a team that hasn’t made it past the Western Conference Semifinals in the last four years, Durant might see the writing on the wall in Phoenix. The franchise doesn’t have the assets to improve the roster this summer and a fire sale might be the only way to salvage something for the future.

The Spurs and Rockets might be the favorites given their arsenal of draft capital and young talent, which would prove extremely enticing to Phoenix. However, New York and Miami will both be hunting for a big-name player this offseason and Durant fits the bill. While not many big trades are expected this summer, the odds of Durant being moved seem to be increasing.