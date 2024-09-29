NASCAR’s Greg Biffle, Joe Gibbs Racing helping North Carolina hurricane victims

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former NASCAR contender Greg Biffle is doing his part to help those in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

Biffle is a helicopter pilot, has his own chopper, and has used it this past week to ferry supplies up the mountains, which was cut off from the rest of the state due to collapsed roads from severe flooding as the tropical remnants moved north from the Gulf of Mexico and Mid-Atlantic.

He’s also worked to get families off the mountain, back down hill.

Joe Gibbs Racing has also assisted with supply runs as the race team has frequently lent its jets in scenarios like these.