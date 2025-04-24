Watch: Kyle Larson crashes Indy car for first time in test session

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the second day of the Indianapolis 500 open test, Kyle Larson brushed the wall a couple of times and then ultimately lost control of his Arrow McLaren Racing No. 17, resulting in a hard crash into the Turn 2 wall.

Larson is preparing for his second start in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Last year, he ran inside the top-10 for most of the race before a late race speeding penalty eliminated him from contention. Now he and Hendrick Motorsports are back for a second collaboration leading towards the Month of May.

This was his first time crashing one of these cars.

“Hopefully, this is the only time I’ll crash an IndyCar. But I was kinda tight yesterday, and I think it just carried over to today, and going faster just magnified it all,” Larson told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “So, as soon as I turned into 1, I was like, ‘Man, I am in trouble here.’ It just had a ton of understeer. Yeah, just ran out of room and got into the wall. So, yeah, a bummer, but at the same point, I’m happy to get it out of the way, hopefully, here in the Indy 500 stuff, and we can try to work on our balance quite a bit now.”

This ended the day for Larson as the repairs would take more time to complete than what is reasonable to have him back in the cockpit.