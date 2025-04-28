Two NASCAR drivers disqualified after Talladega

Ryan Preece and Joey Logano were disqualified from the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday atTalladega.

Preece finished a career high second and Logano was fifth. They are now scored 38th and 39th.

The short version is that Preece was disqualified for having three rear spoiler shims instead of two and Logano was disqualified for a missing spoiler bolt.

Preece was in violation of Rule 14.5.8.F in the NASCAR Cup Series rule book.

Logano was in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces that are used as superspeedway events, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly, which states, “All fasteners must be securely fastened at all times during an Event.”

Penske stated it will not appeal the Logano penalty.

“The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today,” the team said. “One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result. This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification.”

RFK also has the option to appeal the ruling if it so chooses but has not made a statement.

Preece falls from 28 points above the playoff cutline to 14 points out of a provisional spot in the Round of 16 .Logano went from 73 above the cutline to 36.

This was also a career best for Preece.