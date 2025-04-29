Report: NASCAR commissioner a target to fill PGA Tour CEO role

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps is reportedly a target to fulfill the PGA Tour’s CEO vacancy according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal. The 62-year-old had served as NASCAR president from September 2018 to last month, where he was named to his current role, one he specifically asked for with Steve O’Donnell assuming the presidency.

The report states that Phelps is “considered an active and attractive target,” as articulated by Stern.

“The tour’s search committee is likely drawn by Phelps’ role in re-energizing NASCAR since he took over the stock car racing circuit in 2018, and he holds great respect across the sports business community,” Stern wrote. “His level of interest in the role could not be immediately established, and he thus could wind up staying at NASCAR for years to come, as he is a hardcore fan of NASCAR and has great passion for the sport.”

Phelps, who professes a childhood love of NASCAR, has been at the organization since 2004 when he joined as vice president of corporate marketing.