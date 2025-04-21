Report: NASCAR championship weekend returning to Homestead in 2026

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to a report in The Athletic, Homestead-Miami Speedway will once again host the NASCAR Cup Series season finale, starting a rotation for the final race that will also continue to include Phoenix Raceway as well.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway is expected to host NASCAR’s national championship weekend in 2026, according to multiple sources briefed on the plans but not authorized to speak publicly, with an announcement tentatively planned in the coming weeks,” noted the report. “The 1.5-mile track in South Florida previously hosted the championship weekend for NASCAR’s three national series — Cup, Xfinity and Trucks — from 2002 to 2019 before NASCAR shifted the November event to Phoenix Raceway.

“The title weekend moving to Homestead is just for the 2026 season, according to those sources, as another track will be selected to host in 2027, beginning a rotation in which a different venue is chosen each year. Phoenix is expected to be included in this rotation, the sources said, and the track will continue to have two races each season.”

Homestead was home to the season ending race from 2022 to 2019. Phoenix has hosted the race in the years since but the on-track races haven’t generated much fanfare but Homestead is also in need of renovation before hosting this style of event as well.

The report notes that a formal announcement will come in the next weeks or months.