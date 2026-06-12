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The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Pocono Raceway, with the O’Reilly Series and Cup Series racing in Long Pond. We should get two very eventful races at the track this weekend, so let’s provide you with a guide for everything you need to know.

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for Pocono. All times are Eastern Time, with info on practice, qualifying time, track info and how to watch below.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Pocono Raceway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend by day.

Friday, June 12

  • 12 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice
  • 1:00 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
  • 3:00 PM ET – Pocono ARCA 150 – Arca Menards Series Race – FS1

Saturday, June 13

  • 10:30 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
  • 11:35 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
  • 1:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video
  • 2:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video
  • 4:00 PM ET– MillerTech Battery 250 – O’Reilly Series Race – CW

Sunday, June 14

  • 3:00 PM ET – Great American Getaway 400 – Cup Series Race – Amazon Prime Video

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend

NASCAR Weekend Schedule
USA TODAY Sports

Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule for the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.

DayEventTime (ET)How to Watch
SaturdayPractice1:00 PMAmazon Prime
SaturdayQualifying2:10 PMAmazon Prime
SundayRace3:00 PMAmazon Prime

NASCAR OARS Schedule This Weekend

NASCAR Weekend Schedule
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.

DayEventTimeHow to Watch
SaturdayPractice10:30 AMCW App
SaturdayQualifying11:35 AMCW App
SaturdayRace4:00 PMCW

Pocono Raceway: Quick Stats

  • Track Length: 2.5 Miles
  • Track Type: Superspeedway
  • Surface: Asphalt
  • Banking: Turn 1: 14, Turn 2: 8, Turn 3: 6, Backstretch: 0, Frontstretch: 0, Short Stretch: 0

Pocono Raceway Race Details and Stages

SeriesStagesLapsDistance Traveled
O’Reilly Series25-50-100100 Laps250 Miles
Cup30-95-10160 Laps400 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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