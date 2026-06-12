The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Pocono Raceway, with the O’Reilly Series and Cup Series racing in Long Pond. We should get two very eventful races at the track this weekend, so let’s provide you with a guide for everything you need to know.
Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for Pocono. All times are Eastern Time, with info on practice, qualifying time, track info and how to watch below.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Pocono Raceway
Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend by day.
Friday, June 12
- 12 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice
- 1:00 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
- 3:00 PM ET – Pocono ARCA 150 – Arca Menards Series Race – FS1
Saturday, June 13
- 10:30 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
- 11:35 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
- 1:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video
- 2:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video
- 4:00 PM ET– MillerTech Battery 250 – O’Reilly Series Race – CW
Sunday, June 14
- 3:00 PM ET – Great American Getaway 400 – Cup Series Race – Amazon Prime Video
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend
Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule for the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.
|Day
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Saturday
|Practice
|1:00 PM
|Amazon Prime
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|2:10 PM
|Amazon Prime
|Sunday
|Race
|3:00 PM
|Amazon Prime
NASCAR OARS Schedule This Weekend
Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.
|Day
|Event
|Time
|How to Watch
|Saturday
|Practice
|10:30 AM
|CW App
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|11:35 AM
|CW App
|Saturday
|Race
|4:00 PM
|CW
Pocono Raceway: Quick Stats
- Track Length: 2.5 Miles
- Track Type: Superspeedway
- Surface: Asphalt
- Banking: Turn 1: 14, Turn 2: 8, Turn 3: 6, Backstretch: 0, Frontstretch: 0, Short Stretch: 0
Pocono Raceway Race Details and Stages
|Series
|Stages
|Laps
|Distance Traveled
|O’Reilly Series
|25-50-100
|100 Laps
|250 Miles
|Cup
|30-95-10
|160 Laps
|400 Miles