The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Pocono Raceway, with the O’Reilly Series and Cup Series racing in Long Pond. We should get two very eventful races at the track this weekend, so let’s provide you with a guide for everything you need to know.

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for Pocono. All times are Eastern Time, with info on practice, qualifying time, track info and how to watch below.

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NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Pocono Raceway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend by day.

Friday, June 12

12 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice

ARCA Menards Series Practice 1:00 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying 3:00 PM ET – Pocono ARCA 150 – Arca Menards Series Race – FS1

Saturday, June 13

10:30 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App

– O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App 11:35 AM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App

– O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App 1:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video

Cup Series Practice – Amazon Prime Video 2:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video

Cup Series Qualifying – Amazon Prime Video 4:00 PM ET– MillerTech Battery 250 – O’Reilly Series Race – CW

Sunday, June 14

3:00 PM ET – Great American Getaway 400 – Cup Series Race – Amazon Prime Video

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Weekend

USA TODAY Sports

Here is the NASCAR weekend schedule for the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway.

Day Event Time (ET) How to Watch Saturday Practice 1:00 PM Amazon Prime Saturday Qualifying 2:10 PM Amazon Prime Sunday Race 3:00 PM Amazon Prime

NASCAR OARS Schedule This Weekend

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for the O’Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Day Event Time How to Watch Saturday Practice 10:30 AM CW App Saturday Qualifying 11:35 AM CW App Saturday Race 4:00 PM CW

Pocono Raceway: Quick Stats

Track Length: 2.5 Miles

2.5 Miles Track Type: Superspeedway

Superspeedway Surface: Asphalt

Asphalt Banking: Turn 1: 14, Turn 2: 8, Turn 3: 6, Backstretch: 0, Frontstretch: 0, Short Stretch: 0

Pocono Raceway Race Details and Stages

Series Stages Laps Distance Traveled O’Reilly Series 25-50-100 100 Laps 250 Miles Cup 30-95-10 160 Laps 400 Miles