NASCAR TV ratings for the return to Rockingham Speedway

Credit: Imagn Images

There was no NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend for Easter, the first time the highest level has taken the holiday off since 2019, but the Xfinity Series and Truck Series made its return to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004 and 2013 respectively.

For the Xfinity Series, with every race now on over-the-air television, every stop on the tour has recorded over a million viewers for the CW Network and Saturday was no different.

Some notes from the CW Network:

1,053,000 Total Viewers witnessed NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to Rockingham