Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday? The Cup Series qualifying results at Naval Base Coronado are in after drivers hit the track at the San Diego Street Course for the second time.

The 16-turn, 3.4-mile road-course track delivered the longest qualifying times in NASCAR this season, with drivers struggling to navigate one of the most difficult courses ever. Given how things have gone this weekend, starting position feels more crucial than ever for Sunday.

Go Ad-Free

Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado

Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’ll start off with the Anduril 250 starting lineup for tomorrow. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday.

Go Ad-Free

Anduril 250 Starting Lineup: San Diego Street Course

Position Driver Lap Time (Minutes) 1 Shane van Gisbergen 2:14.788 2 Carson Hocevar 2:14.944 3 Ryan Blaney 2:15.048 4 Zane Smith 2:15.391 5 Todd Gilliland 2:15.395 6 Daniel Suarez 2:15.433 7 Ryan Preece 2:15.483 8 Connor Zilisch 2:15.883 9 Michael McDowell 2:15.928 10 Austin Hill 2:15.959 11 Ty Gibbs 2:16.150 12 Bubba Wallace 2:16.319 13 Corey Heim 2:16.325 14 Kyle Larson 2:16.355 15 AJ Allmendinger 2:16.537 16 Chris Buescher 2:16.631 17 Tyler Reddick 2:16.665 18 Austin Dillon 2:16.936 19 Joey Logano 2:17.045 20 Alex Bowman 2:17.069 21 Kevin Magnussen 2:17.271 22 Chase Briscoe 2:17.285 23 Ross Chastain 2:17.374 24 Riley Herbst 2:17.807 25 Cole Custer 2:17.837 26 Denny Hamlin 2:17.874 27 William Byron 2:17.973 28 John H. Nemechek 2:18.104 29 Brad Keselowski 2:18.116 30 Chase Elliott 2:18.124 31 Austin Cindric 2:18.895 32 Noah Gragson 2:19.126 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2:19.253 34 Ty Dillon 2:19.717 35 Josh Berry 2:19.912 36 Jimmie Johnson 2:22.358 37 Christopher Bell 2:23.639 38 Erik Jones 2:51.329 39 Cody Ware 3:25.743

NASCAR Starting Grid for Sunday: Naval Base Coronado

Here is the ANduril 250 starting grid for Sunday at the San Diego Street Course.

Row Inside Lane Outside Lane Row 1 Shane van Gisbergen Carson Hocevar Row 2 Ryan Blaney Zane Smith Row 3 Todd Gilliland Daniel Suarez Row 4 Ryan Preece Connor Zilisch Row 5 Michael McDowell Austin Hill Row 6 Ty Gibbs Bubba Wallace Row 7 Corey Heim Kyle Larson Row 8 AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher Row 9 Tyler Reddick Austin Dillon Row 10 Joey Logano Alex Bowman Row 11 Kevin Magnussen Chase Briscoe Row 12 Ross Chastain Riley Herbst Row 13 Cole Custer Denny Hamlin Row 14 William Byron John H. Nemechek Row 15 Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Row 16 Austin Cindric Noah Gragson Row 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Ty Dillion Row 18 Josh Berry Jimmie Johnson Row 19 Christopher Bell Erik Jones Row 20 Cody Ware —

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Naval Base Coronado. SVG finished first in NASCAR qualifying results on Saturday, with Connor Zilisch earning second on the Anduril 250 starting grid with the second-fastest lap time on the San Diego Street Course.