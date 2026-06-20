Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday? The Cup Series qualifying results at Naval Base Coronado are in after drivers hit the track at the San Diego Street Course for the second time.
The 16-turn, 3.4-mile road-course track delivered the longest qualifying times in NASCAR this season, with drivers struggling to navigate one of the most difficult courses ever. Given how things have gone this weekend, starting position feels more crucial than ever for Sunday.
Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado
Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’ll start off with the Anduril 250 starting lineup for tomorrow. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday.
Anduril 250 Starting Lineup: San Diego Street Course
|Position
|Driver
|Lap Time (Minutes)
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|2:14.788
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|2:14.944
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|2:15.048
|4
|Zane Smith
|2:15.391
|5
|Todd Gilliland
|2:15.395
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|2:15.433
|7
|Ryan Preece
|2:15.483
|8
|Connor Zilisch
|2:15.883
|9
|Michael McDowell
|2:15.928
|10
|Austin Hill
|2:15.959
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|2:16.150
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|2:16.319
|13
|Corey Heim
|2:16.325
|14
|Kyle Larson
|2:16.355
|15
|AJ Allmendinger
|2:16.537
|16
|Chris Buescher
|2:16.631
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|2:16.665
|18
|Austin Dillon
|2:16.936
|19
|Joey Logano
|2:17.045
|20
|Alex Bowman
|2:17.069
|21
|Kevin Magnussen
|2:17.271
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|2:17.285
|23
|Ross Chastain
|2:17.374
|24
|Riley Herbst
|2:17.807
|25
|Cole Custer
|2:17.837
|26
|Denny Hamlin
|2:17.874
|27
|William Byron
|2:17.973
|28
|John H. Nemechek
|2:18.104
|29
|Brad Keselowski
|2:18.116
|30
|Chase Elliott
|2:18.124
|31
|Austin Cindric
|2:18.895
|32
|Noah Gragson
|2:19.126
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|2:19.253
|34
|Ty Dillon
|2:19.717
|35
|Josh Berry
|2:19.912
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|2:22.358
|37
|Christopher Bell
|2:23.639
|38
|Erik Jones
|2:51.329
|39
|Cody Ware
|3:25.743
NASCAR Starting Grid for Sunday: Naval Base Coronado
Here is the ANduril 250 starting grid for Sunday at the San Diego Street Course.
|Row
|Inside Lane
|Outside Lane
|Row 1
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Carson Hocevar
|Row 2
|Ryan Blaney
|Zane Smith
|Row 3
|Todd Gilliland
|Daniel Suarez
|Row 4
|Ryan Preece
|Connor Zilisch
|Row 5
|Michael McDowell
|Austin Hill
|Row 6
|Ty Gibbs
|Bubba Wallace
|Row 7
|Corey Heim
|Kyle Larson
|Row 8
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chris Buescher
|Row 9
|Tyler Reddick
|Austin Dillon
|Row 10
|Joey Logano
|Alex Bowman
|Row 11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Chase Briscoe
|Row 12
|Ross Chastain
|Riley Herbst
|Row 13
|Cole Custer
|Denny Hamlin
|Row 14
|William Byron
|John H. Nemechek
|Row 15
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Row 16
|Austin Cindric
|Noah Gragson
|Row 17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Ty Dillion
|Row 18
|Josh Berry
|Jimmie Johnson
|Row 19
|Christopher Bell
|Erik Jones
|Row 20
|Cody Ware
|—
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?
Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Naval Base Coronado. SVG finished first in NASCAR qualifying results on Saturday, with Connor Zilisch earning second on the Anduril 250 starting grid with the second-fastest lap time on the San Diego Street Course.