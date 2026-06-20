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Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday? The Cup Series qualifying results at Naval Base Coronado are in after drivers hit the track at the San Diego Street Course for the second time.

The 16-turn, 3.4-mile road-course track delivered the longest qualifying times in NASCAR this season, with drivers struggling to navigate one of the most difficult courses ever. Given how things have gone this weekend, starting position feels more crucial than ever for Sunday.

Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado

Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’ll start off with the Anduril 250 starting lineup for tomorrow. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday.

Anduril 250 Starting Lineup: San Diego Street Course

PositionDriverLap Time (Minutes)
1Shane van Gisbergen2:14.788
2Carson Hocevar2:14.944
3Ryan Blaney2:15.048
4Zane Smith2:15.391
5Todd Gilliland2:15.395
6Daniel Suarez2:15.433
7Ryan Preece2:15.483
8Connor Zilisch2:15.883
9Michael McDowell2:15.928
10Austin Hill2:15.959
11Ty Gibbs2:16.150
12Bubba Wallace2:16.319
13Corey Heim2:16.325
14Kyle Larson2:16.355
15AJ Allmendinger2:16.537
16Chris Buescher2:16.631
17Tyler Reddick2:16.665
18Austin Dillon2:16.936
19Joey Logano2:17.045
20Alex Bowman2:17.069
21Kevin Magnussen2:17.271
22Chase Briscoe2:17.285
23Ross Chastain2:17.374
24Riley Herbst2:17.807
25Cole Custer2:17.837
26Denny Hamlin2:17.874
27William Byron2:17.973
28John H. Nemechek2:18.104
29Brad Keselowski2:18.116
30Chase Elliott2:18.124
31Austin Cindric2:18.895
32Noah Gragson2:19.126
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr2:19.253
34Ty Dillon2:19.717
35Josh Berry2:19.912
36Jimmie Johnson2:22.358
37Christopher Bell2:23.639
38Erik Jones2:51.329
39Cody Ware3:25.743

NASCAR Starting Grid for Sunday: Naval Base Coronado

Here is the ANduril 250 starting grid for Sunday at the San Diego Street Course.

RowInside LaneOutside Lane
Row 1Shane van GisbergenCarson Hocevar
Row 2Ryan BlaneyZane Smith
Row 3Todd GillilandDaniel Suarez
Row 4Ryan PreeceConnor Zilisch
Row 5Michael McDowellAustin Hill
Row 6Ty GibbsBubba Wallace
Row 7Corey HeimKyle Larson
Row 8AJ AllmendingerChris Buescher
Row 9Tyler ReddickAustin Dillon
Row 10Joey LoganoAlex Bowman
Row 11Kevin MagnussenChase Briscoe
Row 12Ross ChastainRiley Herbst
Row 13Cole CusterDenny Hamlin
Row 14William ByronJohn H. Nemechek
Row 15Brad KeselowskiChase Elliott
Row 16Austin CindricNoah Gragson
Row 17Ricky Stenhouse JrTy Dillion
Row 18Josh BerryJimmie Johnson
Row 19Christopher BellErik Jones
Row 20Cody Ware

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Shane van Gisbergen is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Naval Base Coronado. SVG finished first in NASCAR qualifying results on Saturday, with Connor Zilisch earning second on the Anduril 250 starting grid with the second-fastest lap time on the San Diego Street Course.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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