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NASCAR Standings Right now, Cup Series Points Leaders Today
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday’s NASCAR race delivered plenty of surprises, with Shane van Gisbergen picking up a DNF and Brad Keselowski struggling plus a first-time winner and a few more upsets inside the top 10. Naturally, that delivers quite a bit of movement in the NASCAR standings right now.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders today. Our table examines how many points the top 16 drivers are above The Chase cutline and how far everyone 17th and below is from the cutline.

NASCAR Points Leaders Right Now: The Chase Standings after San Diego

PositionDriverPointsAbove/Below Cutline
1Tyler Reddick716+354
2Denny Hamlin708+346
3Ryan Blaney583+221
4Kyle Larson536+174
5Ty Gibbs535+173
6Chase Elliott534+172
7Chris Buescher500+138
8Daniel Suárez478+116
9Carson Hocevar476+114
10Chase Briscoe431+69
11Bubba Wallace429+67
12Christopher Bell422+60
13William Byron421+59
14Erik Jones372+10
15Austin Cindric370+8
16 – CutlineRyan Preece367+5
17Shane van Gisbergen362-5
18Joey Logano357-10
19Brad Keselowski354-13
20AJ Allmendinger346-21
21Michael McDowell333-34
22Ross Chastain327-40
23Zane Smith316-51
24Riley Herbst309-58
25Todd Gilliland306-61
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.303-64
27John Hunter Nemechek298-69
28Austin Dillon270-97
29Noah Gragsson216-151
30Josh Berry208-159
31Ty Dillon202-165
32Alex Bowman199-168
33Cole Custer194-173
34Connor Zilisch (R)165-202
35Cody Ware152-215
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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