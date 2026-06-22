Sunday’s NASCAR race delivered plenty of surprises, with Shane van Gisbergen picking up a DNF and Brad Keselowski struggling plus a first-time winner and a few more upsets inside the top 10. Naturally, that delivers quite a bit of movement in the NASCAR standings right now.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders today. Our table examines how many points the top 16 drivers are above The Chase cutline and how far everyone 17th and below is from the cutline.

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NASCAR Points Leaders Right Now: The Chase Standings after San Diego

Position Driver Points Above/Below Cutline 1 Tyler Reddick 716 +354 2 Denny Hamlin 708 +346 3 Ryan Blaney 583 +221 4 Kyle Larson 536 +174 5 Ty Gibbs 535 +173 6 Chase Elliott 534 +172 7 Chris Buescher 500 +138 8 Daniel Suárez 478 +116 9 Carson Hocevar 476 +114 10 Chase Briscoe 431 +69 11 Bubba Wallace 429 +67 12 Christopher Bell 422 +60 13 William Byron 421 +59 14 Erik Jones 372 +10 15 Austin Cindric 370 +8 16 – Cutline Ryan Preece 367 +5 17 Shane van Gisbergen 362 -5 18 Joey Logano 357 -10 19 Brad Keselowski 354 -13 20 AJ Allmendinger 346 -21 21 Michael McDowell 333 -34 22 Ross Chastain 327 -40 23 Zane Smith 316 -51 24 Riley Herbst 309 -58 25 Todd Gilliland 306 -61 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 303 -64 27 John Hunter Nemechek 298 -69 28 Austin Dillon 270 -97 29 Noah Gragsson 216 -151 30 Josh Berry 208 -159 31 Ty Dillon 202 -165 32 Alex Bowman 199 -168 33 Cole Custer 194 -173 34 Connor Zilisch (R) 165 -202 35 Cody Ware 152 -215