Sunday’s NASCAR race delivered plenty of surprises, with Shane van Gisbergen picking up a DNF and Brad Keselowski struggling plus a first-time winner and a few more upsets inside the top 10. Naturally, that delivers quite a bit of movement in the NASCAR standings right now.
Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series points leaders today. Our table examines how many points the top 16 drivers are above The Chase cutline and how far everyone 17th and below is from the cutline.
NASCAR Points Leaders Right Now: The Chase Standings after San Diego
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Above/Below Cutline
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|716
|+354
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|708
|+346
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|583
|+221
|4
|Kyle Larson
|536
|+174
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|535
|+173
|6
|Chase Elliott
|534
|+172
|7
|Chris Buescher
|500
|+138
|8
|Daniel Suárez
|478
|+116
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|476
|+114
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|431
|+69
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|429
|+67
|12
|Christopher Bell
|422
|+60
|13
|William Byron
|421
|+59
|14
|Erik Jones
|372
|+10
|15
|Austin Cindric
|370
|+8
|16 – Cutline
|Ryan Preece
|367
|+5
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|362
|-5
|18
|Joey Logano
|357
|-10
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|354
|-13
|20
|AJ Allmendinger
|346
|-21
|21
|Michael McDowell
|333
|-34
|22
|Ross Chastain
|327
|-40
|23
|Zane Smith
|316
|-51
|24
|Riley Herbst
|309
|-58
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|306
|-61
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|303
|-64
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|298
|-69
|28
|Austin Dillon
|270
|-97
|29
|Noah Gragsson
|216
|-151
|30
|Josh Berry
|208
|-159
|31
|Ty Dillon
|202
|-165
|32
|Alex Bowman
|199
|-168
|33
|Cole Custer
|194
|-173
|34
|Connor Zilisch (R)
|165
|-202
|35
|Cody Ware
|152
|-215