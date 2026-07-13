Sunday’s Quaker State 400 marked the 20th points race of the regular season in the Cup Series. It means there are only six regular-season races left, so the points from tonight’s race had a massive influence on the NASCAR standings right now and The Chase battle.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings right now after Atlanta. Further below you can find the Cup Series The Chase standings after 20 races.
Note: * = The Chase spot clinched
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders Right Now
|POS
|+/-
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|1
|Denny Hamlin*
|791
|0
|2
|Tyler Reddick*
|767
|-24
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|726
|-65
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|665
|-126
|5
|Chase Elliott
|610
|-181
|6
|Kyle Larson
|594
|-197
|7
|Chris Buescher
|568
|-223
|8
|+1
|Carson Hocevar
|563
|-228
|9
|+1
|Christopher Bell
|551
|-240
|10
|-2
|Chase Briscoe
|542
|-249
|11
|Daniel Suárez
|529
|-262
|12
|William Byron
|520
|-271
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|493
|-298
|14
|+1
|Austin Cindric
|470
|-321
|15
|-4
|Shane van Gisbergen
|469
|-322
|16
|Erik Jones
|446
|-345
|17
|+1
|Joey Logano
|438
|-353
|18
|-1
|Ryan PREECE
|420
|-371
|19
|+1
|Brad Keselowski
|403
|-388
|20
|+2
|Ross Chastain
|401
|-390
|21
|Michael McDowell
|399
|-392
|22
|-3
|AJ Allmendinger
|396
|-395
|23
|Zane Smith
|356
|-435
|24
|+1
|Todd Gilliland
|353
|-438
|25
|-3
|Riley Herbst
|350
|-441
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|344
|-447
|27
|John H. Nemechek
|344
|-447
|28
|Austin Dillon
|327
|-464
|29
|Alex Bowman
|281
|-510
|30
|Noah Gragson
|241
|-550
|31
|+1
|Ty Dillon
|238
|-553
|32
|+1
|Cole Custer
|237
|-554
|33
|-2
|Josh Berry
|233
|-558
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|208
|-583
|35
|Cody Ware
|169
|-622
NASCAR Standings: The Chase Cutline after Atlanta
Here are The Chase cutline standings after 20 races.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Behind Cutline
|17
|Joey Logano
|-8
|18
|Ryan Preece
|-26
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|-43
|20
|Ross Chastain
|-45
|21
|Michael McDowell
|-47
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|-50
|23
|Zane Smith
|-90
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|-93
|25
|Riley Herbst
|-96
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|-102
|27
|John H. Nemechek
|-102
|28
|Austin Dillon
|-119