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Sunday’s Quaker State 400 marked the 20th points race of the regular season in the Cup Series. It means there are only six regular-season races left, so the points from tonight’s race had a massive influence on the NASCAR standings right now and The Chase battle.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings right now after Atlanta. Further below you can find the Cup Series The Chase standings after 20 races.

Note: * = The Chase spot clinched

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders Right Now

POS+/-DRIVERPOINTSBEHIND
1Denny Hamlin*7910
2Tyler Reddick*767-24
3Ryan Blaney726-65
4Ty Gibbs665-126
5Chase Elliott610-181
6Kyle Larson594-197
7Chris Buescher568-223
8+1Carson Hocevar563-228
9+1Christopher Bell551-240
10-2Chase Briscoe542-249
11Daniel Suárez529-262
12William Byron520-271
13Bubba Wallace493-298
14+1Austin Cindric470-321
15-4Shane van Gisbergen469-322
16Erik Jones446-345
17+1Joey Logano438-353
18-1Ryan PREECE420-371
19+1Brad Keselowski403-388
20+2Ross Chastain401-390
21Michael McDowell399-392
22-3AJ Allmendinger396-395
23Zane Smith356-435
24+1Todd Gilliland353-438
25-3Riley Herbst350-441
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.344-447
27John H. Nemechek344-447
28Austin Dillon327-464
29Alex Bowman281-510
30Noah Gragson241-550
31+1Ty Dillon238-553
32+1Cole Custer237-554
33-2Josh Berry233-558
34Connor Zilisch208-583
35Cody Ware169-622

NASCAR Standings: The Chase Cutline after Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders after Atlanta, The Chase Standings Right Now
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are The Chase cutline standings after 20 races.

Pos.DriverBehind Cutline
17Joey Logano-8
18Ryan Preece-26
19Brad Keselowski-43
20Ross Chastain-45
21Michael McDowell-47
22AJ Allmendinger-50
23Zane Smith-90
24Todd Gilliland-93
25Riley Herbst-96
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-102
27John H. Nemechek-102
28Austin Dillon-119
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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