Sunday’s Quaker State 400 marked the 20th points race of the regular season in the Cup Series. It means there are only six regular-season races left, so the points from tonight’s race had a massive influence on the NASCAR standings right now and The Chase battle.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings right now after Atlanta. Further below you can find the Cup Series The Chase standings after 20 races.

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Note: * = The Chase spot clinched

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders Right Now

POS +/- DRIVER POINTS BEHIND 1 Denny Hamlin* 791 0 2 Tyler Reddick* 767 -24 3 Ryan Blaney 726 -65 4 Ty Gibbs 665 -126 5 Chase Elliott 610 -181 6 Kyle Larson 594 -197 7 Chris Buescher 568 -223 8 +1 Carson Hocevar 563 -228 9 +1 Christopher Bell 551 -240 10 -2 Chase Briscoe 542 -249 11 Daniel Suárez 529 -262 12 William Byron 520 -271 13 Bubba Wallace 493 -298 14 +1 Austin Cindric 470 -321 15 -4 Shane van Gisbergen 469 -322 16 Erik Jones 446 -345 17 +1 Joey Logano 438 -353 18 -1 Ryan PREECE 420 -371 19 +1 Brad Keselowski 403 -388 20 +2 Ross Chastain 401 -390 21 Michael McDowell 399 -392 22 -3 AJ Allmendinger 396 -395 23 Zane Smith 356 -435 24 +1 Todd Gilliland 353 -438 25 -3 Riley Herbst 350 -441 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 344 -447 27 John H. Nemechek 344 -447 28 Austin Dillon 327 -464 29 Alex Bowman 281 -510 30 Noah Gragson 241 -550 31 +1 Ty Dillon 238 -553 32 +1 Cole Custer 237 -554 33 -2 Josh Berry 233 -558 34 Connor Zilisch 208 -583 35 Cody Ware 169 -622

NASCAR Standings: The Chase Cutline after Atlanta

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are The Chase cutline standings after 20 races.

Pos. Driver Behind Cutline 17 Joey Logano -8 18 Ryan Preece -26 19 Brad Keselowski -43 20 Ross Chastain -45 21 Michael McDowell -47 22 AJ Allmendinger -50 23 Zane Smith -90 24 Todd Gilliland -93 25 Riley Herbst -96 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -102 27 John H. Nemechek -102 28 Austin Dillon -119