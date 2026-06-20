A major domino in NASCAR silly season fell this week with Wood Brothers Racing announcing that Jesse Love will replace Josh Berry full-time behind the wheel of the No. 21 car next season. However, it might be a relatively short-term stay.

On this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he heard the earlier rumors about Love taking the No. 2 car with Team Penske with Cindric then getting in the No. 21. However, he thinks a move like that comes in a year or two.

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Related: Denny Hamlin Addresses if Jesse Love is Ready for Cup Series

“I’ve heard that too, that Cindric could be put down to the 21 and Jesse Love could go in the 2…I ust don’t think that’s what happens..I think he has probably a year, two years there, if he produces. Then he gets to go.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Jesse Love’s potential future with Team Penske

As Earnhardt Jr. said, it was always unlikely that Team Penske rushed one of the top NASCAR prospects into a full-time seat with a top-flight team so early in his career. While he does have some experience racing in the Cup Series, there’s still a massive adjustment period when making the leap from the O’Reilly Series to Cup.

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Connor Zilisch is the perfect example of that. After dominating the O’Reilly Series last season, though ultimately losing in the championship to Love, the 19-year-old got a full-time Cup ride with Trackhouse Racing. Through 16 races, he has scored the second-fewest points (162), finishing 29th or worse in nine races.

Wood Brothers Racing has justifcation to move on from Berry, who is underperforming this season and might not get a full-time Cup ride in 2027. However, Austin Cindric would make The Chase if the regular season ended today and there’s no reason for Team Penske to move on from an established veteran in favor of a rookie.

The best course of action for both teams is for Cindric to remain with Team Penske through at least the 2027 season, while Love learns how to race every Sunday in the Cup Series. If the young driver adapts to the learning curve quickly, perhaps we see him behind the wheel of the No. 2 as early as 2028.