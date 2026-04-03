avatar
Updated:
NASCAR Results Today
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Truck Series kicked off racing this weekend with utter domination by Corey Heim at Rockingham Speedway. While Heim was by far the most dominant racer tonight, the NASCAR results today also show how well the likes of kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and Ty Majeski performed.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Rockingham. We’ll start with the total points accrued and the Black’s Tire 200 full results. After that you can find the full NASCAR Truck Series stage results tonight.

NASCAR Results Today: Black’s Tire 200 Winner and Points

Here are the NASCAR results today for the Truck Series race at Rockingham.

PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Heim75 (20 stage points + 1 fastest lap)
2Kaden Honeycutt51 (16 stage points)
3Layne Riggs48 (14 stage points)
4Chandler Smith33 points
5Stewart Friesen36 (4 stage points)
6Grant Enfinger37 (6 stage points)
7Tyler Ankrum30 pints
8Corey LaJoie29 points
9Ty Majeski46 (18 stage points)
10Jake Garcia32 (5 stage points)
11Cole Butcher33 (7 stage points)
12Sammy Smith25 points
13Justin Haley24 points
14Christian Eckes23 points
15Dawson Sutton22 points
16Tanner Gray32 (11 stage points)
17Landen Lewis21 (1 stage point)
18Giovanni Ruggiero21 (2 stage points)
19Ben Rhodes18 points
20Kris Wright17 points
21Connor Hall16 points
22Luke Baldwin15 points
23Ty Dillon14 points
24Michael Christopher Jr
25Daniel Hemric15 (3 stage points)
26Mini Tyrrell11 points
27Parker Eatmon10 points
28Brenden Queen9 points
29Spencer Boyd8 points
30Clayton Green7 points
31Timmy Hill6 points
32Frankie Muniz5 points
33Andres Perez De Lara4 points
34Caleb Costner3 points
35Carson Hocevar
36Adam Andretti1 pint

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series at Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results at Rockingham.

Black’s Tire 200 Stage 1 Results

Black’s Tire 200 Stage 2 Results

PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Heim10
2Ty Majeski9
3Kaden Honeycutt8
4Layne Riggs7
5Tanner Gray6
6Cole Butcher5
7Jake Garcia4
8Parker Eatmon3
9Gio Ruggiero2
10Landen Lewis1
PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Heim10
2Ty Majeski9
3Kaden Honeycytt8
4Layne Riggs7
5Grant Enfinger6
6Tanner Gray5
7Stewart Friesen4
8Daniel Hemric3
9Cole Butcher2
10Jake Garcia1
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut