The NASCAR Truck Series kicked off racing this weekend with utter domination by Corey Heim at Rockingham Speedway. While Heim was by far the most dominant racer tonight, the NASCAR results today also show how well the likes of kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and Ty Majeski performed.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Rockingham. We’ll start with the total points accrued and the Black’s Tire 200 full results. After that you can find the full NASCAR Truck Series stage results tonight.
NASCAR Results Today: Black’s Tire 200 Winner and Points
Here are the NASCAR results today for the Truck Series race at Rockingham.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Heim
|75 (20 stage points + 1 fastest lap)
|2
|Kaden Honeycutt
|51 (16 stage points)
|3
|Layne Riggs
|48 (14 stage points)
|4
|Chandler Smith
|33 points
|5
|Stewart Friesen
|36 (4 stage points)
|6
|Grant Enfinger
|37 (6 stage points)
|7
|Tyler Ankrum
|30 pints
|8
|Corey LaJoie
|29 points
|9
|Ty Majeski
|46 (18 stage points)
|10
|Jake Garcia
|32 (5 stage points)
|11
|Cole Butcher
|33 (7 stage points)
|12
|Sammy Smith
|25 points
|13
|Justin Haley
|24 points
|14
|Christian Eckes
|23 points
|15
|Dawson Sutton
|22 points
|16
|Tanner Gray
|32 (11 stage points)
|17
|Landen Lewis
|21 (1 stage point)
|18
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|21 (2 stage points)
|19
|Ben Rhodes
|18 points
|20
|Kris Wright
|17 points
|21
|Connor Hall
|16 points
|22
|Luke Baldwin
|15 points
|23
|Ty Dillon
|14 points
|24
|Michael Christopher Jr
|—
|25
|Daniel Hemric
|15 (3 stage points)
|26
|Mini Tyrrell
|11 points
|27
|Parker Eatmon
|10 points
|28
|Brenden Queen
|9 points
|29
|Spencer Boyd
|8 points
|30
|Clayton Green
|7 points
|31
|Timmy Hill
|6 points
|32
|Frankie Muniz
|5 points
|33
|Andres Perez De Lara
|4 points
|34
|Caleb Costner
|3 points
|35
|Carson Hocevar
|—
|36
|Adam Andretti
|1 pint
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series at Rockingham
Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results at Rockingham.
Black’s Tire 200 Stage 1 Results
Black’s Tire 200 Stage 2 Results
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Heim
|10
|2
|Ty Majeski
|9
|3
|Kaden Honeycutt
|8
|4
|Layne Riggs
|7
|5
|Tanner Gray
|6
|6
|Cole Butcher
|5
|7
|Jake Garcia
|4
|8
|Parker Eatmon
|3
|9
|Gio Ruggiero
|2
|10
|Landen Lewis
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Heim
|10
|2
|Ty Majeski
|9
|3
|Kaden Honeycytt
|8
|4
|Layne Riggs
|7
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|6
|6
|Tanner Gray
|5
|7
|Stewart Friesen
|4
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|3
|9
|Cole Butcher
|2
|10
|Jake Garcia
|1