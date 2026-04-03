The NASCAR Truck Series kicked off racing this weekend with utter domination by Corey Heim at Rockingham Speedway. While Heim was by far the most dominant racer tonight, the NASCAR results today also show how well the likes of kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and Ty Majeski performed.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Rockingham. We’ll start with the total points accrued and the Black’s Tire 200 full results. After that you can find the full NASCAR Truck Series stage results tonight.

NASCAR Results Today: Black’s Tire 200 Winner and Points

Here are the NASCAR results today for the Truck Series race at Rockingham.

Position Driver Points 1 Corey Heim 75 (20 stage points + 1 fastest lap) 2 Kaden Honeycutt 51 (16 stage points) 3 Layne Riggs 48 (14 stage points) 4 Chandler Smith 33 points 5 Stewart Friesen 36 (4 stage points) 6 Grant Enfinger 37 (6 stage points) 7 Tyler Ankrum 30 pints 8 Corey LaJoie 29 points 9 Ty Majeski 46 (18 stage points) 10 Jake Garcia 32 (5 stage points) 11 Cole Butcher 33 (7 stage points) 12 Sammy Smith 25 points 13 Justin Haley 24 points 14 Christian Eckes 23 points 15 Dawson Sutton 22 points 16 Tanner Gray 32 (11 stage points) 17 Landen Lewis 21 (1 stage point) 18 Giovanni Ruggiero 21 (2 stage points) 19 Ben Rhodes 18 points 20 Kris Wright 17 points 21 Connor Hall 16 points 22 Luke Baldwin 15 points 23 Ty Dillon 14 points 24 Michael Christopher Jr — 25 Daniel Hemric 15 (3 stage points) 26 Mini Tyrrell 11 points 27 Parker Eatmon 10 points 28 Brenden Queen 9 points 29 Spencer Boyd 8 points 30 Clayton Green 7 points 31 Timmy Hill 6 points 32 Frankie Muniz 5 points 33 Andres Perez De Lara 4 points 34 Caleb Costner 3 points 35 Carson Hocevar — 36 Adam Andretti 1 pint

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series at Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results at Rockingham.

Black’s Tire 200 Stage 1 Results Black’s Tire 200 Stage 2 Results

Position Driver Points 1 Corey Heim 10 2 Ty Majeski 9 3 Kaden Honeycutt 8 4 Layne Riggs 7 5 Tanner Gray 6 6 Cole Butcher 5 7 Jake Garcia 4 8 Parker Eatmon 3 9 Gio Ruggiero 2 10 Landen Lewis 1 Position Driver Points 1 Corey Heim 10 2 Ty Majeski 9 3 Kaden Honeycytt 8 4 Layne Riggs 7 5 Grant Enfinger 6 6 Tanner Gray 5 7 Stewart Friesen 4 8 Daniel Hemric 3 9 Cole Butcher 2 10 Jake Garcia 1