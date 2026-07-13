Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday? The NASCAR Cup Series raced under the lights at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Ater a three-hour rain delay and ome overtime, the Quaker State 400 finally came to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results at Atlanta. We’ll start with the Quaker State 400 results and points totals followed by the NASCAR stage results on Sunday.
Quaker State 400 Results: Who won the NASCAR race tonight?
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|75
|2
|Christopher Bell
|39
|3
|Carson Hocevar
|39
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|38
|5
|Erik Jones
|35
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|32
|7
|Austin Dillon
|34
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|47
|9
|Joey Logano
|43
|10
|Chris Buescher
|27
|11
|Ross Chastain
|26
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|27
|13
|Chase Elliott
|26
|14
|Austin Cindric
|36
|15
|Michael McDowell
|22
|16
|William Byron
|21
|17
|Cole Custer
|20
|18
|John H. Nemechek
|19
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|18
|20
|Ty Dillon
|17
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|22
|22
|Alex Bowman
|15
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|14
|24
|Ryan Preece
|13
|25
|Josh Berry
|12
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|11
|27
|Noah Gragson
|10
|28
|Connor Zilisch
|9
|29
|Bubba Wallace
|9
|30
|Zane Smith
|7
|31
|Austin Hill
|0
|32
|Cody Ware
|6
|33
|Chad Finchum
|0
|34
|Kyle Larson
|11
|35
|Riley Herbst
|2
|36
|Chase Briscoe
|4
|37
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|38
|BJ McLeod
|1
NASCAR Stage Results Today at Atlanta
Here are the NASCAR results tonight at EchoPark Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series Stage 1 Results Tonight
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|10 Points
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|9 Points
|3
|Kyle Larson
|8 Points
|4
|Joey Logano
|7 Points
|5
|Austin Cindric
|6 Points
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|5 Points
|7
|Austin Dillon
|4 Points
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|3 Points
|9
|Chase Elliott
|2 Points
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|1 Point
NASCAR Cup Series Stage 2 Results Tonight
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|10 Points
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|9 Points
|3
|Joey Logano
|8 Points
|4
|Austin Cindric
|7 Points
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|6 Points
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|5 Points
|7
|Christopher Bell
|4 Points
|8
|Erik Jones
|3 Points
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|2 Points
|10
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1 Point