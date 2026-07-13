avatar
Updated:

Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday? The NASCAR Cup Series raced under the lights at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Ater a three-hour rain delay and ome overtime, the Quaker State 400 finally came to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results at Atlanta. We’ll start with the Quaker State 400 results and points totals followed by the NASCAR stage results on Sunday.

Quaker State 400 Results: Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

PositionDriverPoints
1Ryan Blaney75
2Christopher Bell39
3Carson Hocevar39
4Ty Gibbs38
5Erik Jones35
6Shane van Gisbergen32
7Austin Dillon34
8Tyler Reddick47
9Joey Logano43
10Chris Buescher27
11Ross Chastain26
12Denny Hamlin27
13Chase Elliott26
14Austin Cindric36
15Michael McDowell22
16William Byron21
17Cole Custer20
18John H. Nemechek19
19Todd Gilliland18
20Ty Dillon17
21Daniel Suárez22
22Alex Bowman15
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr.14
24Ryan Preece13
25Josh Berry12
26Brad Keselowski11
27Noah Gragson10
28Connor Zilisch9
29Bubba Wallace9
30Zane Smith7
31Austin Hill0
32Cody Ware6
33Chad Finchum0
34Kyle Larson11
35Riley Herbst2
36Chase Briscoe4
37AJ Allmendinger1
38BJ McLeod1

NASCAR Stage Results Today at Atlanta

NASCAR Results Today, Quaker State 400 Results, NASCAR Stage Results at Atlanat
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR results tonight at EchoPark Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Stage 1 Results Tonight

Pos.DriverPoints
1Ryan Blaney10 Points
2Tyler Reddick9 Points
3Kyle Larson8 Points
4Joey Logano7 Points
5Austin Cindric6 Points
6Carson Hocevar5 Points
7Austin Dillon4 Points
8Chase Briscoe3 Points
9Chase Elliott2 Points
10Bubba Wallace1 Point

NASCAR Cup Series Stage 2 Results Tonight

Pos.DriverPoints
1Ryan Blaney10 Points
2Tyler Reddick9 Points
3Joey Logano8 Points
4Austin Cindric7 Points
5Daniel Suarez6 Points
6Ty Gibbs5 Points
7Christopher Bell4 Points
8Erik Jones3 Points
9Denny Hamlin2 Points
10Shane van Gisbergen1 Point
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleGoogle preferred source

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut