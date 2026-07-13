Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday? The NASCAR Cup Series raced under the lights at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Ater a three-hour rain delay and ome overtime, the Quaker State 400 finally came to an end in the early hours of Monday morning.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results at Atlanta. We’ll start with the Quaker State 400 results and points totals followed by the NASCAR stage results on Sunday.

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Quaker State 400 Results: Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Position Driver Points 1 Ryan Blaney 75 2 Christopher Bell 39 3 Carson Hocevar 39 4 Ty Gibbs 38 5 Erik Jones 35 6 Shane van Gisbergen 32 7 Austin Dillon 34 8 Tyler Reddick 47 9 Joey Logano 43 10 Chris Buescher 27 11 Ross Chastain 26 12 Denny Hamlin 27 13 Chase Elliott 26 14 Austin Cindric 36 15 Michael McDowell 22 16 William Byron 21 17 Cole Custer 20 18 John H. Nemechek 19 19 Todd Gilliland 18 20 Ty Dillon 17 21 Daniel Suárez 22 22 Alex Bowman 15 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14 24 Ryan Preece 13 25 Josh Berry 12 26 Brad Keselowski 11 27 Noah Gragson 10 28 Connor Zilisch 9 29 Bubba Wallace 9 30 Zane Smith 7 31 Austin Hill 0 32 Cody Ware 6 33 Chad Finchum 0 34 Kyle Larson 11 35 Riley Herbst 2 36 Chase Briscoe 4 37 AJ Allmendinger 1 38 BJ McLeod 1

NASCAR Stage Results Today at Atlanta

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR results tonight at EchoPark Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Stage 1 Results Tonight

Pos. Driver Points 1 Ryan Blaney 10 Points 2 Tyler Reddick 9 Points 3 Kyle Larson 8 Points 4 Joey Logano 7 Points 5 Austin Cindric 6 Points 6 Carson Hocevar 5 Points 7 Austin Dillon 4 Points 8 Chase Briscoe 3 Points 9 Chase Elliott 2 Points 10 Bubba Wallace 1 Point

NASCAR Cup Series Stage 2 Results Tonight

Pos. Driver Points 1 Ryan Blaney 10 Points 2 Tyler Reddick 9 Points 3 Joey Logano 8 Points 4 Austin Cindric 7 Points 5 Daniel Suarez 6 Points 6 Ty Gibbs 5 Points 7 Christopher Bell 4 Points 8 Erik Jones 3 Points 9 Denny Hamlin 2 Points 10 Shane van Gisbergen 1 Point