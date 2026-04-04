Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway might proved to be a memorable one. Not only did it represent the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut for YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, but young driver Corey Day also delivered a dominant performance that could just be the start of what’s to come from a top prospect. However, it was a 19-year-old who came through with the win.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today at Rockingham for the OARS race. We’ll start with the full race results and points accrued.After that, yu can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results Today: Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Position Driver Points 1 William Sawalich 71 points — (15 stage + 1 fastest lap) 2 Brandon Jones 49 points — (14 stage points) 3 Justin Allgaier 49 points — (15 stage points) 4 Rajah Caruth 40 points– (7 stage points) 5 Carson Kvapil 33 points — (1 stage point) 6 Sheldon Creed 34 points — (3 stage points) 7 Taylor Gray 39 points — (9 stage points) 8 Parker Retzlaff 33 points — (5 stage points) 9 Ryan Sieg 28 points 10 Corey Day 47 points — (20 stage points) 11 Austin Hill 26 points 12 Sammy Smith 29 points — (4 stage points) 13 Harrison Burton 24 points 14 Brennan Poole 23 points 15 Lavar Scott 22 points 16 Nathan Byrd 21 points 17 Jeb Burton 20 points 18 Alex Labbe 19 points 19 Josh Williams 18 points 20 JJ Yeley 17 points 21 Andrwe Patterson 16 points 22 Ryan Ellis 15 points 23 Blaine Perkins 14 points 24 Anthony Alfredo 13 points 25 Jeremy Clements 14 points — (2 stage points) 26 Brent Crews 21 points — (10 stage points) 27 Jesse Love 15 points — (5 stage points) 28 Dean Thompson 9 points 29 Garrett Smithley 8 points 30 Blake Lothian 7 points 31 Joey Gase 6 points 32 Cleetus Mitchell 5 points 33 Austin Green 4 points 34 Dawson Cram 3 points 35 Patrick Staropoli 2 points 36 Josh Bilicki 1 point 37 Kyle Sieg 1 point 38 Sam Mayer 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: OARS at Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage results today.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 ResultsToday NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Corey Day 10 2 Taylor Gray 9 3 Brandon Jones 8 4 Justin Allgaier 7 5 William Sawalich 6 6 Jesse Love 5 7 Sammy Smith 4 8 Brent Crews 3 9 Rajah Caruth 2 10 Parker Retzlaff 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Rockingham Speedway Position Driver Points 1 Corey Day 10 2 William Sawalich 9 3 Justin Allgaier 8 4 Brent Crews 7 5 Brandon Jones 6 6 Rajah Caruth 5 7 Parker Retzlaff 4 8 Sheldon Creed 3 9 Jeremy Clements 2 10 Carson Kvapil 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Rockingham Speedway

Latest NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Rockingham

How did Cleetus McFarland do in the race today?

Cleetus McFarland finished 32nd in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race today at Rockingham Speedway, six laps down at the finish. He placed 35th on Stage 1, one lap down from the leaders. In Stage 2, he moved up to 33rd but was 2 laps down of the leaders.

Who won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham?

19-year-old William Sawalich won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham, his first win in the O’Reilly Series.