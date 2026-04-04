avatar
Updated:
NASCAR Results, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Results
Credit: Imagn Images

Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway might proved to be a memorable one. Not only did it represent the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut for YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, but young driver Corey Day also delivered a dominant performance that could just be the start of what’s to come from a top prospect. However, it was a 19-year-old who came through with the win.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today at Rockingham for the OARS race. We’ll start with the full race results and points accrued.After that, yu can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results Today: Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

PositionDriverPoints
1William Sawalich71 points — (15 stage + 1 fastest lap)
2Brandon Jones49 points — (14 stage points)
3Justin Allgaier49 points — (15 stage points)
4Rajah Caruth40 points– (7 stage points)
5Carson Kvapil33 points — (1 stage point)
6Sheldon Creed34 points — (3 stage points)
7Taylor Gray39 points — (9 stage points)
8Parker Retzlaff33 points — (5 stage points)
9Ryan Sieg28 points
10Corey Day47 points — (20 stage points)
11Austin Hill26 points
12Sammy Smith29 points — (4 stage points)
13Harrison Burton24 points
14Brennan Poole23 points
15Lavar Scott22 points
16Nathan Byrd21 points
17Jeb Burton20 points
18Alex Labbe19 points
19Josh Williams18 points
20JJ Yeley17 points
21Andrwe Patterson16 points
22Ryan Ellis15 points
23Blaine Perkins14 points
24Anthony Alfredo13 points
25Jeremy Clements14 points — (2 stage points)
26Brent Crews21 points — (10 stage points)
27Jesse Love15 points — (5 stage points)
28Dean Thompson9 points
29Garrett Smithley8 points
30Blake Lothian7 points
31Joey Gase6 points
32Cleetus Mitchell5 points
33Austin Green4 points
34Dawson Cram3 points
35Patrick Staropoli2 points
36Josh Bilicki1 point
37Kyle Sieg1 point
38Sam Mayer 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: OARS at Rockingham

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage results today.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 ResultsToday

NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Day10
2Taylor Gray9
3Brandon Jones8
4Justin Allgaier7
5William Sawalich6
6Jesse Love5
7Sammy Smith4
8Brent Crews3
9Rajah Caruth2
10Parker Retzlaff1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Rockingham Speedway
PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Day10
2William Sawalich9
3Justin Allgaier8
4Brent Crews7
5Brandon Jones6
6Rajah Caruth5
7Parker Retzlaff4
8Sheldon Creed3
9Jeremy Clements2
10Carson Kvapil1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Rockingham Speedway

Latest NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Rockingham

How did Cleetus McFarland do in the race today?

Cleetus McFarland finished 32nd in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race today at Rockingham Speedway, six laps down at the finish. He placed 35th on Stage 1, one lap down from the leaders. In Stage 2, he moved up to 33rd but was 2 laps down of the leaders.

Who won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham?

19-year-old William Sawalich won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham, his first win in the O’Reilly Series.

avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut