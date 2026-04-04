Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway might proved to be a memorable one. Not only did it represent the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut for YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, but young driver Corey Day also delivered a dominant performance that could just be the start of what’s to come from a top prospect. However, it was a 19-year-old who came through with the win.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today at Rockingham for the OARS race. We’ll start with the full race results and points accrued.After that, yu can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results Today: Rockingham
Here are the NASCAR results today for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|William Sawalich
|71 points — (15 stage + 1 fastest lap)
|2
|Brandon Jones
|49 points — (14 stage points)
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|49 points — (15 stage points)
|4
|Rajah Caruth
|40 points– (7 stage points)
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|33 points — (1 stage point)
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|34 points — (3 stage points)
|7
|Taylor Gray
|39 points — (9 stage points)
|8
|Parker Retzlaff
|33 points — (5 stage points)
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|28 points
|10
|Corey Day
|47 points — (20 stage points)
|11
|Austin Hill
|26 points
|12
|Sammy Smith
|29 points — (4 stage points)
|13
|Harrison Burton
|24 points
|14
|Brennan Poole
|23 points
|15
|Lavar Scott
|22 points
|16
|Nathan Byrd
|21 points
|17
|Jeb Burton
|20 points
|18
|Alex Labbe
|19 points
|19
|Josh Williams
|18 points
|20
|JJ Yeley
|17 points
|21
|Andrwe Patterson
|16 points
|22
|Ryan Ellis
|15 points
|23
|Blaine Perkins
|14 points
|24
|Anthony Alfredo
|13 points
|25
|Jeremy Clements
|14 points — (2 stage points)
|26
|Brent Crews
|21 points — (10 stage points)
|27
|Jesse Love
|15 points — (5 stage points)
|28
|Dean Thompson
|9 points
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|8 points
|30
|Blake Lothian
|7 points
|31
|Joey Gase
|6 points
|32
|Cleetus Mitchell
|5 points
|33
|Austin Green
|4 points
|34
|Dawson Cram
|3 points
|35
|Patrick Staropoli
|2 points
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|1 point
|37
|Kyle Sieg
|1 point
|38
|Sam Mayer
|1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today: OARS at Rockingham
Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage results today.
NASCAR OARS Stage 1 ResultsToday
NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Day
|10
|2
|Taylor Gray
|9
|3
|Brandon Jones
|8
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|5
|William Sawalich
|6
|6
|Jesse Love
|5
|7
|Sammy Smith
|4
|8
|Brent Crews
|3
|9
|Rajah Caruth
|2
|10
|Parker Retzlaff
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Day
|10
|2
|William Sawalich
|9
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|8
|4
|Brent Crews
|7
|5
|Brandon Jones
|6
|6
|Rajah Caruth
|5
|7
|Parker Retzlaff
|4
|8
|Sheldon Creed
|3
|9
|Jeremy Clements
|2
|10
|Carson Kvapil
|1
Latest NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Rockingham
How did Cleetus McFarland do in the race today?
Cleetus McFarland finished 32nd in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race today at Rockingham Speedway, six laps down at the finish. He placed 35th on Stage 1, one lap down from the leaders. In Stage 2, he moved up to 33rd but was 2 laps down of the leaders.
Who won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham?
19-year-old William Sawalich won the NASCAR race today at Rockingham, his first win in the O’Reilly Series.