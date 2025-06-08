NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 results, NASCAR stage results from Michigan

NASCAR results today
Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway delivered the 15th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, with the sport blowing past the halfway point of the regular season. Following an enjoyable race at Michigan, here are the NASCAR results today from the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 winner, final order

  1. Denny Hamlin – 51 points
  2. Chris Buescher – 45 points
  3. Ty Gibbs – 34 points
  4. Bubba Wallace – 40 points
  5. Kyle Larson – 36 points
  6. Ross Chastain – 37 points
  7. Zane Smith – 30 points
  8. Kyle Busch – 31 points
  9. Ryan Preece – 33 points
  10. Brad Keselowski – 27 points
  11. Erik Jones
  12. Josh Berry
  13. Tyler Reddick
  14. Daniel Suarez
  15. AJ Allmendinger
  16. Cristopher Bell
  17. Chase Elliott
  18. Shane Van Gisbergen
  19. Austin Dillon
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  1. Justin Haley
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Chase Briscoe
  4. Ty Dillon
  5. Riley Herbst
  6. Cody Ware
  7. Noah Gragson
  8. William Byron
  9. Carson Hocevar
  10. Michael McDowell
  11. Austin Cindric
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Todd Gilliland
  14. John Hunter Nemechek
  15. Cole Custer
  16. Alex Bowman

NASCAR stage results today

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Stage 1

  1. Chris Buescher – 10 points
  2. William Byron – 9 points
  3. Denny Hamlin– 8 points
  4. Chase Briscoe – 7 points
  5. Josh Berry – 6 points
  6. Ryan Blaney – 5 points
  7. Kyle Larson – 4 points
  8. Bubba Wallace – 3 points
  9. Kyle Busch – 2 points
  10. Carson Hocevar – 1 point

Stage 2

  1. William Byron – 10 points
  2. Austin Cindric – 9 points
  3. Carson Hocevar – 8 points
  4. Tyler Reddick– 7 points
  5. Ross Chastain – 6 points
  6. Ryan Preece – 5 points
  7. Bubba Wallace – 4 points
  8. Denny Hamlin – 3 points
  9. Ty Dillon – 2 points
  10. Erik Jones – 1 point

