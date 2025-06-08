NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 results, NASCAR stage results from Michigan

Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway delivered the 15th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, with the sport blowing past the halfway point of the regular season. Following an enjoyable race at Michigan, here are the NASCAR results today from the FireKeepers Casino 400.
NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 winner, final order
- Denny Hamlin – 51 points
- Chris Buescher – 45 points
- Ty Gibbs – 34 points
- Bubba Wallace – 40 points
- Kyle Larson – 36 points
- Ross Chastain – 37 points
- Zane Smith – 30 points
- Kyle Busch – 31 points
- Ryan Preece – 33 points
- Brad Keselowski – 27 points
- Erik Jones
- Josh Berry
- Tyler Reddick
- Daniel Suarez
- AJ Allmendinger
- Cristopher Bell
- Chase Elliott
- Shane Van Gisbergen
- Austin Dillon
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr
- Justin Haley
- Joey Logano
- Chase Briscoe
- Ty Dillon
- Riley Herbst
- Cody Ware
- Noah Gragson
- William Byron
- Carson Hocevar
- Michael McDowell
- Austin Cindric
- Ryan Blaney
- Todd Gilliland
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Cole Custer
- Alex Bowman
NASCAR stage results today
Here are the NASCAR stage results from the FireKeepers Casino 400.
Stage 1
- Chris Buescher – 10 points
- William Byron – 9 points
- Denny Hamlin– 8 points
- Chase Briscoe – 7 points
- Josh Berry – 6 points
- Ryan Blaney – 5 points
- Kyle Larson – 4 points
- Bubba Wallace – 3 points
- Kyle Busch – 2 points
- Carson Hocevar – 1 point
Stage 2
- William Byron – 10 points
- Austin Cindric – 9 points
- Carson Hocevar – 8 points
- Tyler Reddick– 7 points
- Ross Chastain – 6 points
- Ryan Preece – 5 points
- Bubba Wallace – 4 points
- Denny Hamlin – 3 points
- Ty Dillon – 2 points
- Erik Jones – 1 point
