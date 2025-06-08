NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 results, NASCAR stage results from Michigan

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway delivered the 15th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, with the sport blowing past the halfway point of the regular season. Following an enjoyable race at Michigan, here are the NASCAR results today from the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR results today: FireKeepers Casino 400 winner, final order

Denny Hamlin – 51 points Chris Buescher – 45 points Ty Gibbs – 34 points Bubba Wallace – 40 points Kyle Larson – 36 points Ross Chastain – 37 points Zane Smith – 30 points Kyle Busch – 31 points Ryan Preece – 33 points Brad Keselowski – 27 points Erik Jones Josh Berry Tyler Reddick Daniel Suarez AJ Allmendinger Cristopher Bell Chase Elliott Shane Van Gisbergen Austin Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr Justin Haley Joey Logano Chase Briscoe Ty Dillon Riley Herbst Cody Ware Noah Gragson William Byron Carson Hocevar Michael McDowell Austin Cindric Ryan Blaney Todd Gilliland John Hunter Nemechek Cole Custer Alex Bowman

NASCAR stage results today

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Stage 1 Chris Buescher – 10 points William Byron – 9 points Denny Hamlin– 8 points Chase Briscoe – 7 points Josh Berry – 6 points Ryan Blaney – 5 points Kyle Larson – 4 points Bubba Wallace – 3 points Kyle Busch – 2 points Carson Hocevar – 1 point Stage 2 William Byron – 10 points Austin Cindric – 9 points Carson Hocevar – 8 points Tyler Reddick– 7 points Ross Chastain – 6 points Ryan Preece – 5 points Bubba Wallace – 4 points Denny Hamlin – 3 points Ty Dillon – 2 points Erik Jones – 1 point

