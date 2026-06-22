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Who won the NASCAR race today? Pretty much everyone in NASCAR expected Shane van Gisbergen to dominate the San Diego Street Course, but chaos struck in Stage 2 as the road-course maestro got taken out in a wreck. That set the stage for some chaos at Naval Base Coronado with the Anduril 250.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’re leading off with the full Anduril 250 results, including points totals, for all 39 drivers. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

Anduril 250 Results

PositionDriverPoints
1Corey Heim
2Bubba Wallace35
3Kyle Larson42 (8 stage points)
4Zane Smith33
5AJ Allmendinger45 (13 stage points)
6Chris Buescher39 (8 stage points)
7Ross Chastain33 (3 stage points)
8Riley Herbst38 (9 stage points)
9Ryan Blaney44 (16 stage points)
10Michael McDowell27
11Ryan Preece45 (19 stage points)
12Chase Elliott25
13Daniel Suarez28 (4 stage points)
14Denny Hamlin23
15Ty Gibbs29 (7 stage points)
16John H. Nemechek21
17Chase Briscoe20
18Joey Logano23 (4 stage points)
19Carson Hocevar27 (9 stage points)
20Erik Jones17
21Todd Gilliland24 (8 stage points)
22Austin Cindric15
23Cody Ware14
24Austin Dillon13
25Tyler Reddick12
26Alex Bowman11
27Kevin Magnussen10
28Jimmie Johnson9
29Josh Berry8
30Ty Dillon7
31Cole Custer6
32William Byron5
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr4 (1 stage point)
34Brad Keselowski3
35Noah Gragson2
36Shane van Gisbergen1
37Connor Zilisch3 (2 stage points)
38Austin Hill1
39Brent Crews (No. 20 car)1

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Stage Winners, Stage Points at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR Results Today, NASCAR Stage Results Today
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the San Diego Street Course.

NASCAR Truck Series Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR Truck Series Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Ryan Blaney10
2Ryan Preece9
3Kyle Larson8
4Ty Gibbs7
5AJ Allmendinger6
6Todd Gilliland5
7Carson Hocevar4
8Joey Logano3
9Connor Zilisch2
10William Byron1
Official 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Stage 1 Results at Naval Base Coronado
PositionDriverPoints
1Ryan Preece10
2Riley Herbst9
3Chris Buescher8
4AJ Allmendinger7
5Ryan Blaney6
6Carson Hocevar5
7Daniel Suarez4
8Ross Chastain3
9Todd Gilliland2
10Joey Logano1
Official 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Stage 2 Results at Naval Base Coronado

Who won the NASCAR race today

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race today at Naval Base Coronado, earning his first-career Cup Series win in just his 13th career Cup Series race.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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