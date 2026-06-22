Who won the NASCAR race today? Pretty much everyone in NASCAR expected Shane van Gisbergen to dominate the San Diego Street Course, but chaos struck in Stage 2 as the road-course maestro got taken out in a wreck. That set the stage for some chaos at Naval Base Coronado with the Anduril 250.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’re leading off with the full Anduril 250 results, including points totals, for all 39 drivers. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.
Anduril 250 Results
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Corey Heim
|—
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|35
|3
|Kyle Larson
|42 — (8 stage points)
|4
|Zane Smith
|33
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|45 — (13 stage points)
|6
|Chris Buescher
|39 — (8 stage points)
|7
|Ross Chastain
|33 — (3 stage points)
|8
|Riley Herbst
|38 — (9 stage points)
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|44 — (16 stage points)
|10
|Michael McDowell
|27
|11
|Ryan Preece
|45 — (19 stage points)
|12
|Chase Elliott
|25
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|28 — (4 stage points)
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|23
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|29 — (7 stage points)
|16
|John H. Nemechek
|21
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|20
|18
|Joey Logano
|23 — (4 stage points)
|19
|Carson Hocevar
|27 — (9 stage points)
|20
|Erik Jones
|17
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|24 — (8 stage points)
|22
|Austin Cindric
|15
|23
|Cody Ware
|14
|24
|Austin Dillon
|13
|25
|Tyler Reddick
|12
|26
|Alex Bowman
|11
|27
|Kevin Magnussen
|10
|28
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|29
|Josh Berry
|8
|30
|Ty Dillon
|7
|31
|Cole Custer
|6
|32
|William Byron
|5
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|4 — (1 stage point)
|34
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|35
|Noah Gragson
|2
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1
|37
|Connor Zilisch
|3 — (2 stage points)
|38
|Austin Hill
|1
|39
|Brent Crews (No. 20 car)
|1
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Stage Winners, Stage Points at Naval Base Coronado
Here are the NASCAR stage results from the San Diego Street Course.
NASCAR Truck Series Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR Truck Series Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|10
|2
|Ryan Preece
|9
|3
|Kyle Larson
|8
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|7
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|6
|6
|Todd Gilliland
|5
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|4
|8
|Joey Logano
|3
|9
|Connor Zilisch
|2
|10
|William Byron
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ryan Preece
|10
|2
|Riley Herbst
|9
|3
|Chris Buescher
|8
|4
|AJ Allmendinger
|7
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|5
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|4
|8
|Ross Chastain
|3
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|2
|10
|Joey Logano
|1
Who won the NASCAR race today
Corey Heim won the NASCAR race today at Naval Base Coronado, earning his first-career Cup Series win in just his 13th career Cup Series race.