Who won the NASCAR race today? Pretty much everyone in NASCAR expected Shane van Gisbergen to dominate the San Diego Street Course, but chaos struck in Stage 2 as the road-course maestro got taken out in a wreck. That set the stage for some chaos at Naval Base Coronado with the Anduril 250.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Naval Base Coronado. We’re leading off with the full Anduril 250 results, including points totals, for all 39 drivers. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

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Anduril 250 Results

Position Driver Points 1 Corey Heim — 2 Bubba Wallace 35 3 Kyle Larson 42 — (8 stage points) 4 Zane Smith 33 5 AJ Allmendinger 45 — (13 stage points) 6 Chris Buescher 39 — (8 stage points) 7 Ross Chastain 33 — (3 stage points) 8 Riley Herbst 38 — (9 stage points) 9 Ryan Blaney 44 — (16 stage points) 10 Michael McDowell 27 11 Ryan Preece 45 — (19 stage points) 12 Chase Elliott 25 13 Daniel Suarez 28 — (4 stage points) 14 Denny Hamlin 23 15 Ty Gibbs 29 — (7 stage points) 16 John H. Nemechek 21 17 Chase Briscoe 20 18 Joey Logano 23 — (4 stage points) 19 Carson Hocevar 27 — (9 stage points) 20 Erik Jones 17 21 Todd Gilliland 24 — (8 stage points) 22 Austin Cindric 15 23 Cody Ware 14 24 Austin Dillon 13 25 Tyler Reddick 12 26 Alex Bowman 11 27 Kevin Magnussen 10 28 Jimmie Johnson 9 29 Josh Berry 8 30 Ty Dillon 7 31 Cole Custer 6 32 William Byron 5 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 4 — (1 stage point) 34 Brad Keselowski 3 35 Noah Gragson 2 36 Shane van Gisbergen 1 37 Connor Zilisch 3 — (2 stage points) 38 Austin Hill 1 39 Brent Crews (No. 20 car) 1

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Stage Winners, Stage Points at Naval Base Coronado

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the San Diego Street Course.

NASCAR Truck Series Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR Truck Series Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Ryan Blaney 10 2 Ryan Preece 9 3 Kyle Larson 8 4 Ty Gibbs 7 5 AJ Allmendinger 6 6 Todd Gilliland 5 7 Carson Hocevar 4 8 Joey Logano 3 9 Connor Zilisch 2 10 William Byron 1 Official 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Stage 1 Results at Naval Base Coronado Position Driver Points 1 Ryan Preece 10 2 Riley Herbst 9 3 Chris Buescher 8 4 AJ Allmendinger 7 5 Ryan Blaney 6 6 Carson Hocevar 5 7 Daniel Suarez 4 8 Ross Chastain 3 9 Todd Gilliland 2 10 Joey Logano 1 Official 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Stage 2 Results at Naval Base Coronado

Who won the NASCAR race today

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race today at Naval Base Coronado, earning his first-career Cup Series win in just his 13th career Cup Series race.