NASCAR results: Joey Logano snaps slump with Texas win of attrition

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joey Logano responded to both his Talladega disqualification last week, and generally a slow start to his season, with a victory on Sunday in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. 

The win was his first of the year in 11 starts but also just his second top-10 and first top-5 of the campaign.

“The sport changes so quickly,” Logano said on the frontstretch on FS1. “It is crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters. I am so proud of the team. Proud to finally get AAA Insurance into victory lane. They have been a partner of mine since I have been at Penske, so 13 or 14 years and we have yet to win with them so it was awesome to get that done here. The JL Kids Crew is here so we will have fun with them in victory lane. A lot of people here. My family is at home, but hey, Brittany and the kids, I love you guys. It is going to be a fun night.”

Logano won and race best described as a ‘battle of attrition,’ which saw several leaders all have issues throughout the race.

Michael McDowell 19 laps late on older left side tires after snookering Kyle Larson on a third stage restart. Those tires eventually gave way and Logano passed him with four laps to go before crash when Blaney got him for second.  

Carson Hocevar led the first 22 laps from the pole but was involved in a pair of incidents. Josh Berry spun from the lead in the middle stages of the race. Chris Buescher cut a right rear tire while running third. Chase Elliott suffered a vibration after hitting the bump in Turns 3 and 4 making a pass on William Byron for the lead. Byron hit Cole Custer on pit road while leading.

It was just a chaotic race.

Logano had to race his way to the front from a 27th starting spot.

“Slowly, methodically, a couple at a time,” Logano said of his drive. “We had a really tough pit stall situation. The pit crew did a good job of managing that and just grabbed a couple (of positions) here and there.

“The car was fast. I knew that yesterday. We just did a poor job qualifying. Just grinded it. Just keep grinding a couple here and a couple there and eventually get a win here. It’s nice to get one. Real nice.”

Ross Chastain finished second after having several pit road mishaps.

‘Gosh, that’s a working class day,” Chastain said. “Just no confidence in the car yesterday. Y’all saw that. Just the speed of the Trackhouse cars on Saturdays is just terrible. We’re just not confident, all three drivers.

“So there was one pit stop today that (crew chief) Phil Surgen and the group—it takes a ton of people back at Trackhouse and on the box here in GM at Chevrolet. They made me a confident driver all of a sudden with one adjustment. It was small stuff. It doesn’t even make sense, but after that I was a confident driver.”

Kyle Larson led in the closing stages but got beat on a restart by McDowell.

“You don’t want to give up the lead on a mile and a half,” Larson said. “It’s hard to get it back. Yeah, Michael just did a good job timing it.”

  1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
  2. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
  4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
  7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  8. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  10. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  11. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  12. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  14. Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
  15. Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  16. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  17. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
  19. Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
  20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  21. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Ford
  22. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  24. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  25. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
  26. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  27. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  28. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
  29. Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
  30. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  31. Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
  32. Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  33. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
  34. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  35. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  36. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  37. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
  38. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
By Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver is a former dirt racer turned motorsports journalist. He can typically be found perched on a concrete ... More about Matt Weaver
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.